Ghanaians, Arsenal fans shower praises on Thomas Partey for performance against Leicester

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal

Partey scores second Arsenal goal



Arsenal reclaim fourth spot in Premier League



Thomas Partey is shining in the Premier League and Ghanaians and Arsenal fans alike are revelling in his performances.



The midfielder is the face of Ghana football now and his exceptional display for Arsenal has become a source of joy for many.



On Sunday, Partey once again produced a performance worthy of commendation and on social media, Arsenal fans and Ghanaians are feasting over it



In what could be sneak peak into Ghana’s game against Nigeria, Partey came up against Nigeria’s Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi and prevailed.

Partey scored the first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City via a thumping header in the first half.



He then went on to produce some great display that helped Arsenal win their fifth league game on the bounce.



A game stats of 100% duels won, 60 touches , 6 times possession won, 6 duels won, 4 tackles, 4 final third entries, 3 shots, 2 shots on target, 2 interceptions and 1 chance created perfectly summed what was a terrific evening for the Ghanaian.



Partey’s renewed form comes as Arsenal enter a crucial week that could define their top four hopes.



For Ghana, an in-form Partey is a good song in the ears of every Ghanaian as the Black Stars prepare for the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



On social media, his praise is being sang by Arsenal fans and Ghanaians who believe it’s ‘Partey time’

Read some of the comments below





PARTEY!!!!!!!!!! — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 13, 2022

Fantastic performance by the Gunners. Ødegaard was a beauty to behold. Partey was phenomenal. Saka was simply exceptional. It is refreshing to behold the Arsenal way of play. COYG!????????????????⚪️ — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) March 13, 2022

Granit Xhaka on Partey: “He criticised himself very hard I think, but he’s fit, he’s healthy, he’s so important for us, you can see his qualities without the ball, with the ball & everything starts from him. I’m enjoying being a part of the midfield with him.” #afc pic.twitter.com/L18dKHGLCc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 13, 2022

For the first time in years, Arsenal feel like a consistent team. Not just in terms of results, but in performances and style. Everyone seems to know their role, and everyone understands the system. Thought Partey was exceptional again. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) March 13, 2022

partey we gon get you a 30 yard screamer one day don't worry sha — h (@hxy4t) March 13, 2022

Partey at the Emirates. All we are saying, give us more goals @Thomaspartey22 ???????? https://t.co/poap9uh1qW — @IAMHENRYASANTE (@MistarHAT) March 13, 2022