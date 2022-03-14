0
Ghanaians, Arsenal fans shower praises on Thomas Partey for performance against Leicester

Thomas Partey 76960.png Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Mon, 14 Mar 2022

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal

Partey scores second Arsenal goal

Arsenal reclaim fourth spot in Premier League

Thomas Partey is shining in the Premier League and Ghanaians and Arsenal fans alike are revelling in his performances.

The midfielder is the face of Ghana football now and his exceptional display for Arsenal has become a source of joy for many.

On Sunday, Partey once again produced a performance worthy of commendation and on social media, Arsenal fans and Ghanaians are feasting over it

In what could be sneak peak into Ghana’s game against Nigeria, Partey came up against Nigeria’s Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi and prevailed.

Partey scored the first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City via a thumping header in the first half.

He then went on to produce some great display that helped Arsenal win their fifth league game on the bounce.

A game stats of 100% duels won, 60 touches , 6 times possession won, 6 duels won, 4 tackles, 4 final third entries, 3 shots, 2 shots on target, 2 interceptions and 1 chance created perfectly summed what was a terrific evening for the Ghanaian.

Partey’s renewed form comes as Arsenal enter a crucial week that could define their top four hopes.

For Ghana, an in-form Partey is a good song in the ears of every Ghanaian as the Black Stars prepare for the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

On social media, his praise is being sang by Arsenal fans and Ghanaians who believe it’s ‘Partey time’

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
