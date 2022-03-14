Ghanaians, Arsenal fans shower praises on Thomas Partey for performance against Leicester

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal
Partey scores second Arsenal goal
Arsenal reclaim fourth spot in Premier League
Thomas Partey is shining in the Premier League and Ghanaians and Arsenal fans alike are revelling in his performances.
The midfielder is the face of Ghana football now and his exceptional display for Arsenal has become a source of joy for many.
On Sunday, Partey once again produced a performance worthy of commendation and on social media, Arsenal fans and Ghanaians are feasting over it
In what could be sneak peak into Ghana’s game against Nigeria, Partey came up against Nigeria’s Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi and prevailed.
Partey scored the first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City via a thumping header in the first half.
He then went on to produce some great display that helped Arsenal win their fifth league game on the bounce.
A game stats of 100% duels won, 60 touches , 6 times possession won, 6 duels won, 4 tackles, 4 final third entries, 3 shots, 2 shots on target, 2 interceptions and 1 chance created perfectly summed what was a terrific evening for the Ghanaian.
Partey’s renewed form comes as Arsenal enter a crucial week that could define their top four hopes.
For Ghana, an in-form Partey is a good song in the ears of every Ghanaian as the Black Stars prepare for the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
On social media, his praise is being sang by Arsenal fans and Ghanaians who believe it’s ‘Partey time’
Read some of the comments below
PARTEY!!!!!!!!!!— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 13, 2022
Fantastic performance by the Gunners. Ødegaard was a beauty to behold. Partey was phenomenal. Saka was simply exceptional. It is refreshing to behold the Arsenal way of play. COYG!????????????????⚪️— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) March 13, 2022
Granit Xhaka on Partey: “He criticised himself very hard I think, but he’s fit, he’s healthy, he’s so important for us, you can see his qualities without the ball, with the ball & everything starts from him. I’m enjoying being a part of the midfield with him.” #afc pic.twitter.com/L18dKHGLCc— afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 13, 2022
???????? Thomas Partey vs Leicester:— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 13, 2022
• 90 minutes played
• 60 touches
• 38 passes completed
• 6 ball recoveries
• 5/5 ground duels won
• 4 tackles
• 2 interceptions
• 1 key pass
• 1 goal
Balling ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GpAYU0QeTV
Thomas Partey today:— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 13, 2022
1 goal
100% duels win
4 tackles (most)
6 recoveries
2 interceptions
42/47 successful passes
Superb performance. pic.twitter.com/uUhpVLxiaM
For the first time in years, Arsenal feel like a consistent team. Not just in terms of results, but in performances and style. Everyone seems to know their role, and everyone understands the system. Thought Partey was exceptional again.— Sam Dean (@SamJDean) March 13, 2022
While I am busy putting things out into the universe, today is the day that Thomas Partey scores from outside the area.— Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) March 13, 2022
partey we gon get you a 30 yard screamer one day don't worry sha— h (@hxy4t) March 13, 2022
Thomas Partey celebrates scoring the opening goal of the match. ???? [beIN] #afc pic.twitter.com/1yAtszNRYH— afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 13, 2022
Thomas Partey beats Daniel Amartey— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 13, 2022
We are in for a game
Partey at the Emirates. All we are saying, give us more goals @Thomaspartey22 ???????? https://t.co/poap9uh1qW— @IAMHENRYASANTE (@MistarHAT) March 13, 2022
Why is no one talking about the fact that Thomas Partey has been the best holding midfielder in the league this year? pic.twitter.com/3s6La9DoMX— AI (@nonewthing) March 13, 2022
I’m sorry but I would have called you a mad man if you told me Messi will have the same number of league goals as Partey by March.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 13, 2022
Thomas Partey is currently the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League tbvh.— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) March 13, 2022
He’s currently Ghana’s best football export. Give the Black Stars captaincy to him.
World Class!!! pic.twitter.com/9cPNFZlAKo
Great day at the office today for Ghana's Thomas Partey.— Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) March 13, 2022
Scored a goal, completed 83% of his pass attempts, made the most tackles in the game, won 100% of his ground duels.
Getting ready for the jollof derby! pic.twitter.com/yzJu3wHd0F