Ghanaians attack David Duncan for comparing Afriyie Barnieh to Eddie Nketiah

Afriyie Barnieh Eddie Nketiah Afriyie Barnieh and Eddie Nketiah

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eddie Nketiah open to play for Ghana

Afriyie Barnieh compared to Eddie Nketiah

David Duncan makes case for local players in national team

Some Ghanaians on social media have taken coach David Duncan to the cleaners after the former Ghana assistant coach sought to compare Accra Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on Twitter.

In a post made by the former Black Stars assistant coach, he tweeted a picture of both players and begged the question, “Could the difference just be in the shirts?”

Although David Duncan did not explain in depth what he meant by the statements, some Ghanaians believe the coach got it all wrong.

Reacting to the post, some Ghanaians noted that the coach made a big error comparing a Ghana Premier League player to a player in the English Premier League.

According to one comment, although Afriyie Barnieh may appear as a local champion in the GPL, he would flop when he comes up against players in the big leagues.

While many sought to explain to the coach why his argument was flawed, David Duncan made another tweet where he tried to explain himself.

The coach tweeted a photo of both Shilla Alhassan and Sammy Kuffour and stated, “There was no difference in these shirts to those who saw through my earlier post with partisan club lenses and delivered derogatory comments on my persona. But the chicken came home to roost at Germany's 2006 World Cup. Didn’t they? Different strokes indeed!”

Read some of the comments below:























