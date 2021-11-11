0
Ghanaians celebrate Hearts of Oak on their 110th anniversary

Hearts Of Oak Ani 110.jfif Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Thu, 11 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Football fans have celebrated Hearts of Oak on their 110th anniversary

• The rainbow club was formed on November 11, 1911, in the Gold Coast era

Accra Hearts of Oak is celebrating their 110th anniversary today, November 11, 2021,

Today marks the 110th anniversary of Ghana’s oldest club Accra Hearts of Oak, and Ghanaians are taking time on social media to celebrate the ‘Continental Club Masters’.

Accra Hearts of Oak was founded on Saturday, November 11, 1911, in the Gold Coast era.

The club was formed when some young men from a section of Accra called Ussher Town came together to form a soccer club to challenge the only other team in Accra at the time, The Invincibles.

Their first major achievement came when the governor of the Gold Coast founded what was then called the Accra Football League in 1922.

Accra Hearts of Oak have every club trophy in their cabinet to mark their anniversary as the third oldest existing club in Africa.

The Phobians have won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, Super Cup, CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup and the CAF Super Cup.

They have also won several minor trophies like the SWAG Cup, Presidential Cup, June 4 Cup and the Accra Football League in 1922.



Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the Phobians, and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the birthday wishes for you in the post below:



































