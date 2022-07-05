Ghanaians celebrate Inaki Williams’ nationality switch to Ghana

Inaki Williams completes Ghana nationality switch

Inaki Williams visits Ghana for holidays



Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea in World Cup Group H



Athletico Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams has had his name in the trends after confirming his nationality switch to Ghana.



On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Spanish-born Ghanaian announced his decision in a video posted on his Twitter handle.



In the video, Inaki declared himself "one of the Black Stars."



"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents raised me based on values, humility, respect and love. They have taught me to embrace life, in that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual.



That is why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana, which mean so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us, because Ghana has played a significant part in becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother.



Today a new challenge begins. From now on I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars," he said.



Ghanaians have praised the 28-year-old's decision on social media while fantasizing about how the Black Stars will prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



Check out some reactions below





Yesterday was Salisu, today is Inaki Williams. Who is next? ???? — ʙᴏʀᴛᴇʏ???????? (@joelbortey) July 5, 2022

Now we have Inaki Williams , Jordan ayew’s right place will be on the bench or else we riot. Portugal should come out quiiickk❤️???????????????? — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams and Mohamed Salisu choosing to play for Ghana is a huge boost. We now have a strong team so we’ll probably lose just 8-0 to Portugal instead of 10-0 — Don (@Opresii) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams is a better striker than Benzema in my books — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) July 5, 2022

I’ll Definitely use Ghana more often in Fifa 23 since Inaki Williams is now a Black Star Player???????????? — ???????????????????????????????? (@drayy09) July 5, 2022

Hope we all agree Inaki Williams is better than Penaldo right? — Sharyf???? (@__Sharyf) July 5, 2022

I'm excited Iñaki Williams is now a Black Star, however he is not the EXACT PROFILE needed to improve the goalscoring woes of our team



He is more of a creator and a disturber, not a FINISHER.



THAT, we still lack in the BLACK STARS#BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/1jKBajyDp0 — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@MrBoadu) July 5, 2022

Afena Gyan then Jordan Ayew do yakubu work give Inaki Williams ???????????????????????????????? — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) July 5, 2022

Watch Inaki Williams play football and you’ll feel like advising Benzema to quit playing football and start modeling.???? — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) July 5, 2022

A big welcome to Inaki Williams. Together we will top our group and score every team to lift the world cup — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams is the best player in Africa in my Books. ????????❤️ — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams came to Ghana for a video shoot on why he wants to play for the Blackstars. Levels ???? — Melo????⚪ (@bra_meloo) July 5, 2022

The video Inaki Williams did to announce his nationality switch is better than buga video but u are not ready for that convo???? — Ameyaw's lawyer???? (@Never_mind975) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams against Old man Pepe….Pray for Portugal, they ain’t ready for Otto Addo tricky wicky sicky blacks — KOJO BANKZ ???? (@KoJo_Bankz99) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams opting to play for Ghana is the only transfer that skipped Fabrizio???????? — CAMP NOU MAFIA???????? (@gyebiii) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams is now the best forward in Africa — Bra Poly ???????????? (@PolySarkcess) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams is here to defend Ghana shirt and the pain go to Ayew Brothers — CAMP NOU MAFIA???????? (@gyebiii) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams is better than all the United players combined. I know my Goat ???? — Efo Filey ???? (@efo_phil) July 5, 2022

