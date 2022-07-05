10
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians celebrate Inaki Williams’ nationality switch to Ghana

Video Archive
Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inaki Williams completes Ghana nationality switch

Inaki Williams visits Ghana for holidays

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea in World Cup Group H

Athletico Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams has had his name in the trends after confirming his nationality switch to Ghana.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Spanish-born Ghanaian announced his decision in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

In the video, Inaki declared himself "one of the Black Stars."

"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents raised me based on values, humility, respect and love. They have taught me to embrace life, in that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual.

That is why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana, which mean so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us, because Ghana has played a significant part in becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother.

Today a new challenge begins. From now on I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars," he said.

Ghanaians have praised the 28-year-old's decision on social media while fantasizing about how the Black Stars will prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Check out some reactions below











































EE/DO
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Related Articles: