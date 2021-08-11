Ghanaians descend on GFA for giving Hearts of Oak ‘key holders' as medals

The two medals awarded to Hearts of Oak

• Accra Hearts of Oak players got two winners medals after the team ended the season with a domestic double

• Pictures of the League and FA Cup medals have popped up on social media



• The quality of the medals have left soccer fans disappointed and others seething with rage



A section of Ghanaian football fans have lashed out at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for giving Accra Hearts of Oak ‘key holders' as medals for winning both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.



Accra Hearts of Oak won a double this season after clinching the Ghana Premier League over their rivals Asante Kotoko, earning them qualification to the CAF Champions League next season and a prize money of ¢250,000 plus winners medals.



The Phobians were also successful in beating Ashanti Gold to win the MTN FA Cup on penalty shootouts earning then another ¢80,000 as well as medals.



However, days after winning the double it has come to the notice of most football followers that the medals awarded to the Phobians are not up to standard.



Images of the two different medals were all over social media on Tuesday as people compared the value and quality to medals awarded to university graduates and at community football tournaments.



Most Ghanaians on social media have described the medal as a key holder sprayed with gold dust with a sticker on it.

While some fans have hit out at the current GFA led by Kurt Okraku, other opposing fans have also taken advantage to make mockery of the Accra-based club for winning trophies of no value.



Below are some of the tweets on social media





Please the universities and the polytechnics have better medals ???? https://t.co/pi1QU8QcI0 pic.twitter.com/9WvgIXrjkW — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) August 11, 2021

This is a problem deeply rooted in laziness,a broken reward system and a lack of appreciation for craft



It is a major reason why merchandising is such a distant concept for our clubs and the country’s sports in general https://t.co/PHJWaOOzW1 — The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) August 11, 2021

Inter hall games’ medal sef oo.



We for lash every body for the GFA there pic.twitter.com/nBgI7NLEBK — Guy (@Kobby_McOdoi) August 11, 2021

UCC graduation medal dey bee pass this. This medal de3 GFA do for Appointment Time Screen Printing ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8U5oQDxqmO — Nana Kwame Ackom™ (@TheRealAckom) August 10, 2021

What kind of medal be dis, is it copper or wat. Infact GFA is a disgrace to Ghana football. Cos this kind of medal de3 Pentecost churches does it better ooo. Them take saucepan wey dem design paper put am for inside ????????????. pic.twitter.com/Ea348hMBar — Dem Shugar ✍️ (@DShughar) August 11, 2021

Mess everywhere....GFA why give keyholder as medal? https://t.co/uFRbcXwsKO — John K (@johnk_godwin) August 11, 2021

This be the only medal the GFA was able to produce.



Awurade #ChangeHeartsOfOakMedal pic.twitter.com/lxikyQnx0e — Kwame_Fall.down (@KrakaniRichard) August 11, 2021

KNUST graduation medal is even better than this. GFA and Kurt ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/fDv3nruFYO — Samuel Atta Poku (@SamuelAttaPoku) August 11, 2021

GFA medal vs Community League medal



I prefer not to speak ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RKBA7KNfPd — my cousin dat???????? (@QwesiLondon1) August 11, 2021

Are these the medal @HeartsOfOakGH received for winning the @GhanaLeague and @MTNGhana FA cup? This is what @kurtokraku’s GFA promised as the game changer? @Saddick_Adams we have a long way to go! Very shameful. @garyalsmith We need to call them out! Sad for Ghana football. ????????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/BAenuFBVvQ — Phobia Tertiary (@PhobiaTertiary) August 11, 2021

Cheap looking trophy to cheap looking medals.



Where does all the millions we hear of go? ????‍♂️ https://t.co/2ACYIBWyBe — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) August 11, 2021

After a hard fought season and this is what you get as medals ????



More like a key holder ???? pic.twitter.com/3yaq4mvhli — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) August 11, 2021

Inter Hall games medal Vs GFA medals



Nam 1 de as3m b3ba ooo!!! pic.twitter.com/WgjuYDoALW — G_O_A_T ???? ???? (@Bra_Yorke_1) August 11, 2021

University of Ghana Premier Ghana Sports League & MTN



Medal FA Cup Medal pic.twitter.com/VhP4y6dvS3 — QueQu_Jr ???? 스테이 골드 ???? (@QueQu_Jr) August 11, 2021