Ghanaians descend on tactless Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac after Morocco defeat

Ghanaians on social media have quickly descended on Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac for his lack of tactical invention amidst the team's poor showing against Morocco.

A lacklustre Black Stars side lost their opening game in the African Cup of Nations against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday evening at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium.



Sofiane Boufal was the hero late on as he shot from inside the box into the corner of the net after a defensive collapse as Thomas Partey failed to clear a ball after sliding.



Aside from Joseph Paintsil who covered himself in glory with his display none of Ghana's attackers caused the Moroccan side any problems in the game the North Africans dominated possession, had more shots on target among others.



Jordan de3 e be juju your man dey use I swear ???? Milo nso de3 anka coaching fa wo ho b3n ???????????? — BRA_DABAH★ (@SinbadYaro) January 10, 2022

Ghana Concede. Milo line up three players like dem dey goo baptize dem. Milo is a fraud! — CHOIR MASTER???? (@gyae_me) January 10, 2022

How you go fit tell coach wey be Milo say this way is better. Let's cry in peace — Nsawam Michael Scofield (@OkwasiaBiNti) January 10, 2022

Even Jose Mourinho has stopped playing long balls tactics. Milo can do better charlie.???? — Kweku Boye ???????????? (@BoyeKweku) January 10, 2022

Someone Said Coach Milo is Playing depressing football not Gengenpressing ???? — JEFF TYMER???????????????????????????????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) January 10, 2022

Coach Milo Rajevac????



"We missed many chances and Morocco were a bit luckier in the end".



[@addojunr]#TeamGhana — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) January 10, 2022

Coach Milo paaa???????? where did he get this tumtum idea?? — Itz truth (@truthOriginal_) January 10, 2022

Why wait so long to make changes? Should have done that 15 mins ago! Milo did same against South Africa in Cape Coast. Ah — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) January 10, 2022

They drunk our Milo #AFCONonGHOne — n (@thenanaaba) January 10, 2022