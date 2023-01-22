2
Ghanaians didn’t appreciate me for all my efforts – Asamoah Gyan

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Ghanaians didn’t appreciate him enough for all his efforts and sacrifice for the nation at the expense of his personal career.

The former Ghana Black Stars captain believes Ghanaians are ungrateful as he sacrificed his club career just to play for the senior national team.

The Ghanaian and Africa’s top scorer in the history of FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan says he sacrificed himself for Ghana only not to be appreciated by Ghanaians and was rather insulted in 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The all time Ghana top scorer who scored 51 goals in 119 games in Black Stars colours stated that he could have moved to England Premiership side Manchester City.

According to him, he could stand the chance to miss what was going to be his first Nations Cup tournament and the fact that it was being played in Ghana having missed the 2006 edition due to injuries.

Gyan’s failure to join Man City saw the Premier League side sign Emmanuel Adebayor before Gyan later went to England where he played for Sunderland.

“Manchester City wanted me prior to the 2008 AFCON but I missed the AFCON in 2006, so 2008 was my first and it was being hosted in Ghana,” Gyan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.

“My manager advised we treated it then I sign for Man City but I told him I wanted to play at the AFCON because it was going to be my first.

“I sacrificed myself and left behind a big money move to play at the AFCON and Ghanaians didn’t appreciate me so I was pained.”

Gyan went ahead to play at six other AFCON tournaments after his debut in the 2008 edition

