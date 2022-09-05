Ghanaians don't care about how we will qualify from our World Cup group - Chris Hughton

Black Stars technical director, Chris Hughton

Black Star's technical advisor, Chris Hughton, has stated that the emotions of Ghanaians are centred on the Black Stars advancing from their World Cup group rather than the team's performance.

Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 World Cup with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



Hughton told Super Sports that Ghanaians are fixated on the team progressing from the group stage, with little concern about how the technical team will pull it off.



"...Other things that happened in the past are very much in the past. And all our emotions and the emotions of the supporters are very much fixed on can we make it through the group stage of the world cup and make progress. And they won't care how we do it," he said during an interview with Super Sports.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager added that it would be magnificent to progress from the group stage playing flamboyant football, but he believes the supporters prefer qualification over attractive football.



"It will be wonderful to be able to do it, playing free-flowing football, entertaining football. But they won't care as the supporters want to see us qualify from the group stage, do well, and we are going to do probably the best we can."



Ghana rode on the away goal rule to secure a ticket to the tournament that will be staged in November 2022 in Qatar.

Black Stars managed to secure a scoring draw in the second leg in Abuja after the first in Kumasi ended goalless.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



