Ghanaians hail Afena-Gyan after stunning display against Madagascar

Kudus Afena Gyan 442.jfif Black Stars forward, Afena-Gyan celebrates his goal with Kudus Mohammed

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena Gyan scores debut goal for Black Stars

Ghana beat Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener

Ghana go top of Group E after beating Madagascar

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has earned all the applause from Ghanaians for yet his outstanding performance against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Afena-Gyan scored his debut goal and provided an assist in the Black Stars' 3-0 win over Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Following his performance, many Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to congratulate him on his goal and also commend him for his display on the night.

Felix Afena-Gyan who lasted 76 minutes in the game, set up Kudus Mohammed for the opener in the 53rd minute. He increased the lead three minutes later.

Osman Bukari wrapped up the win in the dying embers of the match with a cool finish.

Ghana have leaped to the top of Group E following the win. The Black Stars, in their second group game, will play as guests to Central Africa Republic on June 5, 2022.

