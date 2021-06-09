Ghanaians hail Daniel Amartey’s fantastic performance in Morocco game

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

• Ghanaian football fans were pleased with Amartey's performance

• Black Stars lost by 0-1 to Morocco



• Amartey hasn't been in the Black Stars since 2019



Ghanaian football fanatics have hailed the defending resilience of Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey, in the international friendly game against Morocco on Tuesday night in Rabat.



The Black Stars lost by 0-1 to Morocco despite a good performance at the Prince Mouley Abdellah Stadium.



After a barren first half, the North African side scored in the second half following goalkeeper, Razak Abalorah’s mistake. Jawad El Yamiq headed in a cross from Hakim Ziyech's free-kick to score the only goal in the game.



However, despite the loss to the Atlas Lions, Ghanaian football lovers who watched the game were impressed with the performance of the Leicester City defender.



Daniel Amartey who had featured for the Black Stars for about two years due to injuries manned the defence of Ghana with Alexander Djiku like never before.



His star performance in defence gave fans a lot of hope after several experiments on which best centre-back pair fits into the team.

Amartey who in recent times has angered some fans in Ghana after tossing away Chelsea’s pennant appears to have redeemed himself with his solid defending on Tuesday night.



Below are some tweets shared by Ghanaians





Nicholas Opoku & Amartey, our best Center back pairing — Bash???? (@bash_man_) June 8, 2021

Full Time. Ghana lose to Morocco by a lone goal. Good morning exercise. Kudus clearly the present and future of this team. Must learn to release balls quickly tho. Amartey solid. Djiku impressive. Femeyeh with flashes of pace to burn — Daniel Oduro (@Daniel_Oduro) June 8, 2021

Impressed with the game management but we can do more going forward



Kudus Amartey Opoku Djiku Gideon Fameyeh Baba (2nd half showing)



???????????? — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) June 8, 2021

Solid defensive display by the Black Stars. Not so surprising because we have what was and should be our first choice CB pairing playing together. That game in Kampala against Uganda still comes back fresh into my memory. That was some monstrous defending by Amartey and Opoku. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) June 8, 2021

My Observation.



????We have a safe defense in Amartey, whoever pairs with him will not suffer.



????Believe it or not, Dede on the pitch adds something that I can't explain but we seem to play with some desire when he is on



????Kudus!! may he stay fit forever.



Share urs with me — Delali Phrank Awutey (@delaliphrank) June 8, 2021

ziyech for go inside give Daniel amartey for the park top give me. I still vex. — Don Kaizer El Stefano.⚓ (@OneManKaizer) June 8, 2021

Amartey, Opoku and Kudus have been impressive in the first half. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 8, 2021

Gradually getting out centre back fixed.



Dijku Opoku Amartey Ganiu — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 8, 2021

HT: Maroc 0-0 Ghana



• Kudus pressing well. • Amartey - Opoku doing good. • Ghana defending very deep; turnover not fast enough. Playing 4-4-2. • Morocco should be ahead. Not clinical enough. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 8, 2021

Look at Amartey and Poku solid in defense but kwata kwata John Boye go play tournament ???????????????????? — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) June 8, 2021

???? Amartey, on point today. His quick response to the defense and tackles on point



????Jordan during first half pretty not his usual, did well with shielding most of the balls. Needed a solid partner upfront ???? Mensah,Yiadom demonstrating their callup (2/5) — LordHanson (@Ehansoni1) June 8, 2021

I think Chelsea should buy Amartey now ???? — Lester K. Okrah ????????????♥️ (@okrah_lester) June 8, 2021

A good coach will try other variations with Amartey. Pairing today with Opoku and Djiku was great. CK. Akonnor needs time to build this team from scratch. If you still understood the Angola AFCON squard then, Ghana needs time to build — LordHanson (@Ehansoni1) June 8, 2021