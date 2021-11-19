1
Ghanaians hail GFA's response to South Africa on match-fixing allegations

Black Stars Vs SA AWAY The Black Stars beat South African to advance to the playoff stage

Fri, 19 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians are happy about GFA's response to SAFA on match-fixing allegations

SAFA claimed that if Ghana had lost, there would've been socio-economic problems for Ghana's president

Ghana beat South Africa to advance to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers

Ghanaians on social media have hailed the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) response to the South African Football Association's (SAFA) allegations that the game was fixed.

SAFA alleged that the game was fixed in favour of Ghana as a defeat for the Black Stars in Cape Coast would have caused a major socio-economic problem for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The GFA reacted to these claims by asking SAFA to be 'honest' with their people and 'accept defeat in good faith as this will not be the last time they will lose a game to the Black Stars in Ghana.

"The GFA call on the SAFA to responsibly accept defeat & show respect to the Black Stars achievement on the field, for this is not the first time Ghana has defeated South Africa & this will not be the last time. In fact, every South African knows the pedigree of the Black Stars," part of the Ghana FA statement on Thursday read.

The response from the GFA was a relief to many Ghanaians on social media who tagged the statement as a perfect response to SAFA as they embarked on a journey to disgrace Ghana and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Some notable sports journalists also joined the trend to commend GFA's swift response to SAFA's match-fixing allegations.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the post below:



























