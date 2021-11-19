Ghanaians hail GFA's response to South Africa on match-fixing allegations

The Black Stars beat South African to advance to the playoff stage

Ghanaians are happy about GFA's response to SAFA on match-fixing allegations

SAFA claimed that if Ghana had lost, there would've been socio-economic problems for Ghana's president



Ghana beat South Africa to advance to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers



Ghanaians on social media have hailed the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) response to the South African Football Association's (SAFA) allegations that the game was fixed.



SAFA alleged that the game was fixed in favour of Ghana as a defeat for the Black Stars in Cape Coast would have caused a major socio-economic problem for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The GFA reacted to these claims by asking SAFA to be 'honest' with their people and 'accept defeat in good faith as this will not be the last time they will lose a game to the Black Stars in Ghana.



"The GFA call on the SAFA to responsibly accept defeat & show respect to the Black Stars achievement on the field, for this is not the first time Ghana has defeated South Africa & this will not be the last time. In fact, every South African knows the pedigree of the Black Stars," part of the Ghana FA statement on Thursday read.



The response from the GFA was a relief to many Ghanaians on social media who tagged the statement as a perfect response to SAFA as they embarked on a journey to disgrace Ghana and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Some notable sports journalists also joined the trend to commend GFA's swift response to SAFA's match-fixing allegations.







GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the post below:





"This is not the first time Ghana has beaten South Africa, and will not be the last"



I absolutely LOVE IT! ???????????? — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) November 18, 2021

Eno be small bragging GFA do for this part in their statement ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/PqKhOTOVNU — Steeze ???? (@__Steeze1) November 18, 2021

Such carnage. GFA just shred SAFA and Bafana Bafana. pic.twitter.com/t2ZXRpW0gN — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird (#OleOut) ???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) November 18, 2021

Chale the GFA really went in hard at SAFA. The summary is that: “We’re not your mates in football, swallow your incompetence and show respect (and they did this by laying down Ghana’s records and trophies).”



Whoever wrote that statement deserves a pay raise. Whaaaaat!!! — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) November 18, 2021

My favourite part of the GFA statement.... If you get it, that's it pic.twitter.com/7YQkbFNmFC — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 18, 2021

I’m curious as to how South Africa are planning on gathering evidence to prove match manipulation, match fixing, corruption and bribery in less than a week. That will be record time but all the best. And if this fails, I really hope GFA sues for damages. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 17, 2021

The match fixing allegations by South Africa hold a lot of gravity and can be a double-edged sword. I really hope the GFA sue for the bad press after we’re found not guilty. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 17, 2021

The GFA president has hit back at South Africa!! pic.twitter.com/Vl5K7XaPLW — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 18, 2021

The GFA website was down for a few minutes due to capacity problems earlier today. That statement definitely transcended borders. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 18, 2021