Ghanaians hail Jose Mourinho for fulfilling his promise to Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan receives promised package from Mourinho after scoring two goals for Roma

Ghanaian footballer becomes the first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A



Jose Mourinho was praised for seeing to the development of Felix Afena-Gyan



Some Ghanaians on social media have hailed AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, for taking a special interest in the development of youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan.



Jose Mourinho delivered his promise of buying a new €800 boot for the Ghanaian teen sensation if he scores for AS Roma in the Serie A on Monday, November 22, 2021.



The Portuguese coach revealed during his post-match interview after beating Genoa 2-0 that he owes the 18-year-old a pair of boots worth €800 because that was the agreement he had with the Ghanaian.



Felix Afena-Gyan took up the challenge and made history by netting two goals in 15 minutes as AS Roma returned to winning ways with victory at Genoa on Sunday, November 21, 2021.



Ghanaians on social media couldn’t hide their admiration for the man who had proven over the years that he has a special connection with African players after Afena-Gyan posted the video of him receiving the €800 pair of boots from his coach.



TWI NEWS



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:

Mourinho gets Felix Afena-Gyan the shoe he promised him.



This man is a Man of his word❤️❤️❤️. pic.twitter.com/ZYVZWVC4tW — The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) November 22, 2021

José Mourinho has kept his promise to Felix Afena-Gyan????????????



Here are the NEW sneakers, with a little dance as well! ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/nV3ZAEE12m — Lupo TV (@LupoTVofficial) November 22, 2021

The biggest crime I've seen in football is the media fooling people into believing Jose Mourinho is a bad guy https://t.co/5meDKgC1Ou — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) November 22, 2021

Jose Mourinho bought Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan new shoes worth €800 after his brace at the weekend.???? pic.twitter.com/2mMe8cjKlG — PurelyFootball®️ (@PurelyFootball) November 22, 2021

You can't hate Jose Mourinho!!!❤❤❤



AS Roma Boss hands over "the €800 boot" to ????????????????????????Felix Afena Gyan This is Sweet!!#asroma #SerieA pic.twitter.com/gRNMckyltt — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 22, 2021

The “SPECIAL ONE” JOSE MOURINHO has delivered his promise GOD bless u Sir — Adubea Juliet (@juliet_adubea) November 22, 2021

Jose Mourinho said a €800 shoe is ‘Really Expensive’.



Mourinho’s net worth: £89.1million. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) November 22, 2021

Can we sign a petition to award Jose Mourinho a Ghanaian citizenship ?



Jose has to be a Ghanaian by blood???? pic.twitter.com/AMsoXkqKut — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 21, 2021

FELIX AFENA GYAN



2020 (arrowed) listening to instructions from a non pro coach for his school team in Ghana.



2021 He's running to Jose Mourinho after scoring debut Seria A goal. Wild stuff.



???? to the man who scouted him @OliverArthurALS pic.twitter.com/ViTYKvgKOR — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 22, 2021

Jose Mourinho promised to buy 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan new trainers after he scored twice for Roma vs. Genoa.



He was true to his word ???? pic.twitter.com/67O7GH5AJ7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 22, 2021

Felix gyan gets the shoe promised to him by Mourinho pic.twitter.com/kKPptnWfUn — J (@MourinhoPics) November 22, 2021

Jose Mourinho’s episode with Ghana continues ???????? pic.twitter.com/90eVG0OQYp — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 21, 2021

Jose Mourinho promised 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan he would buy him a pair of $900 shoes if he scored.



Mourinho came through ????



(via @ohenegyanfelix9)pic.twitter.com/t3NoLoBhh1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2021

Jose Mourinho gets ???????? Felix Afena the €800 boots he promised him



Heartwarming bond between coach and player ♥️pic.twitter.com/6ICiAvjFVo — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 22, 2021