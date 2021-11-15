Ghanaians hail Kamaldeen Sulemana for his performance against South Africa

• Kamaldeen Sulemana is gradually becoming the fans favourite
• The Stade Rennais player featured in Ghana’s win over South Africa
• The Black Stars have booked their place in the playoff stage alongside five other countries
Ghanaians have hailed Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on social media, particularly Twitter, for his performance against South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Kamaldeen Sulemana was a star performer in an unimpressive Black Stars team that beat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to book a playoff spot in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew scored from the spot to give Ghana a lifeline in the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.
Kamaldeen Sulemana became the toast of the Ghanaians after the game as he was being praised for exhibiting his quality in front of the people of Cape Coast.
Others also urged him to work on his final delivery as he had the chance to score about two goals in the game.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:
If you watch Kamaldeen Sulemana play football, you will know that, Ansu Fati, vinicius Junior, Greenwood , Mason mount and Hudson Odoi are all products of Media hype. ????— ABOA BANKU???????????????????????? (TWO TERTY) (@Aboa_Banku1) November 14, 2021
Kamaldeen Sulemana, the young chap from Gumbihini in Tamale, has run the show tonight with his skillful displays, dribbling qualities and extraordinary pace. No wonder he was recently voted Ligue 1 player of the month, with a superior dribbling record against Messi,and Neymar. pic.twitter.com/Y4HOiOejgd— Bawa Mugis (@bawa_mugis) November 14, 2021
Stade Rennais number 10 Kamaldeen Sulemana what a talent!????????????#GHARSA pic.twitter.com/cflP3Uf62b— Zw@ng@ (@RamavhoyaZwanga) November 14, 2021
Kamaldeen is just PHENOMENAL #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/lL8EKSIOj8— 8PM ???? ???????? (@wiaseny3d3) November 14, 2021
Which club does Kamaldeen Suelemana play for? He's very good chale.— Don (@Opresii) November 14, 2021
This has been the Kamaldeen Sulemana half. Inches away from qualifying Ghana.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 14, 2021
Kamaldeen Sulemana gets space and creates a chance. We need more of his directness to reclaim territory.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 14, 2021
Get Kudus and Kamaldeen on the ball as often as possible gentlemen.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 14, 2021
Kamaldeen Sulemana won League one Player of the month? So we can conclude that he is the best player in France league one right?— Don (@Opresii) November 14, 2021
Kamaldeen is such a talented and brilliant footballer.— K-Fresh ???? (@MrKwakuKyei1) November 14, 2021
He was really exciting whenever he had the ball.
He has a bright future. Keep rising, champ!
Photo credit: Unknown.#JoySMS #GHARSA #JoySports pic.twitter.com/U8kQXfn38R
Kamaldeen is who Manchester United fans think Jadon Sancho is????‼️— Drayy???????????? (@drayy09) November 14, 2021
Well done by Kamaldeen - unfortunate to not see that go in. He did brilliantly to keep possession. #Citisports— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 14, 2021
Everyone up on his feet applauding Kamaldeen Sulemana as he’s being subbed.— ???????????????????? ???????????? ✪ (@MickyJnr__) November 14, 2021
What a second half from the young man. ???? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #GHARSA #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/oB4MnvwvaI
Lets Protect Kamaldeen Sulemana of the Ghana Black Stars ✨❤️????????Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat #BlackStars???? pic.twitter.com/PGy7VwuyBu— RP JAY WAP ????❤️✊???? (@jayden_wap) November 14, 2021
Kamaldeen Sulemana | Born to play— ???? (@4nthonymartial) November 10, 2021
* @Kamaldeenho10 pic.twitter.com/kgIGuzhjbd
We have Kamaldeen, Partey , Kudus and Dede Ayew, bring Senegal or Algeria in the play offs— Essel ???????????? (@thatEsselguy) November 14, 2021
73rd min - Kamaldeen Sulemana is subbed on against Lyon.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 7, 2021
83rd min - Kamaldeen Sulemana registers his 2nd assist in Ligue 1.
The story continues ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Pf3oahINVn
Kamaldeen Sulemana’s appreciation tweet . ???????? pic.twitter.com/FqoLwHoQOO— ????Broken Heart ???? (@broken_heart490) November 14, 2021
Intelligent pass by ????????Kamaldeen Sulemana to register his second assist of the season.
Truffert latched onto kamaldeen's pass to score the 4th goal for Rennes against Lyon.[4-1].— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 8, 2021
????????
pic.twitter.com/MoUaX0nSQu
Kamaldeen Sulemana dribbles three defenders even including the referee. What a baller pic.twitter.com/ecDT9ATOlB— Puobagbigre Festus (@PuobagbigreF) November 14, 2021
Facts :Kamaldeen Sulemana better than Sancho in my books pic.twitter.com/hmXkgH7ANE— Everything Chelsea???? (@TuchelCFC_) November 14, 2021
