1
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians hail 'breakout star' Evelyn Badu after winning double at the 2022 CAF Awards

Evelyn Badu 8767890 Former Hasaacas Ladies player, Evelyn Badu

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evelyn Badu wins CAF Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu wins CAF Young Player of the Year(Women)

Morocco host 2022 CAF Awards

Black Princesses captain, Evelyn Badu, has earned praise from Ghanaians on social media after winning two awards at the 2022 CAF Awards on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The 2021 CAF Women's Champions League(CAFWCL) top scorer won Women's Interclub Player of the Year and Women's Young Player at the event held in Rabat, Morocco.

Badu won the Interclub award ahead of two Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players, Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbanie.

The Alvaldsnes player defeated former teammate Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies) and Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne) for the Young Player of the Year award.

Ghanaians flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages to the talented player for making the country proud by scooping two awards at the big event.

While many praised the 2021 CAFWCL player as the best player, some were disappointed that she was unable to attend the event due to the Black Princesses' preparations for the 2022 U-20 FIFA World Cup.



Here are some reactions





































EE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: