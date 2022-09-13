Ghanaians hail 'special' Isaac Oppong after netting match winner for Kotoko in CAFCL against Kadiogo

Asante Kotoko winger, Isaac Oppong

Some Ghanaians on social media have heaped praises on Asante Kotoko winger, Isaac Oppong after scoring the match-winner for Kotoko in their Champions League preliminary round first leg win over RC Kadiogo.

Oppong came clutch, scoring from the last kick of the game to hand Kotoko a vital 1-0 away win in Cotonou.



Some Ghanaians, primarily Kotoko supporters, believe the player has a high ceiling and will improve over time.



Others assert that his injuries last season prevented fans from enjoying the talented winger and that they are relieved to see him back in action and doing what he does best.



The 19-year-old had a promising start to last season before suffering an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.



Kotoko, after the win, now head into the second leg, leading on aggregate. They will host the return encounter in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 18 2022.



The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club.

Below are some reactions





My prayer this season is for Isaac Oppong to stay fit throughout the season and we will witness a gem of a player we have in our hands. — Wolfmann (@WolfgangDanso) September 13, 2022

Isaac Oppong scored on his debut game in the Ghana premier league last season and he has done the same in his debut game in the CAF Champions League — Pressure Dey Town ! (@khanboakye) September 13, 2022

The young most dangerous player in Ghana ????????, Isaac Oppong!!! pic.twitter.com/vE5hCdJhi7 — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”???????? (@SistaAfia_) September 12, 2022

Isaac OPPONG !!!



May he be free from injuries ???????? — Kelvin Owusu Ansah (@KelOwusu) September 12, 2022

Isaac Oppong Neymar better than Afriyie Barnieh; agreed? ???? pic.twitter.com/gpyAVvqusj — ʏᴍ ʙᴜʀɴᴇʀ (@DhatBoiYM) September 12, 2022

isaac oppong the star boy — princewillie 00000000000 (@Prince054949119) September 13, 2022

Whoever scouted Isaac Oppong needs a pay raise! It’s not a joke https://t.co/OqWEqgzl0i — Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) September 12, 2022

So good that even refs can't help but copy his celebration. Isaac Oppong, Starboy! ???? pic.twitter.com/7p1T5TCuQO — Frimpong (@the_logoleptic) September 12, 2022

Last season Isaac Oppong Assisted our first Goal of the season in a Competitive Game



This Season Issac Oppong scores @AsanteKotoko_SC First Goal in a Competitive Game. Let’s Pray for an injury free season for the star ⭐️ Boy @oppong_14 ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/q6QfbwWYf3 — ???????????????? ????????-????????????????????????????✌️✺ (@Eben_Essel1) September 12, 2022

ISAAC OPPONG The little magician!!! — BERKO Rich (@BerkoRich) September 12, 2022

Good to see Isaac Oppong back and scoring ???????? pic.twitter.com/fmRiAjyISQ — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 12, 2022

Isaac Oppong only needed to be fit last season and he would have been the stay boy in the GPL — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) September 12, 2022

Isaac Oppong! I love that guy. Wishing him good health in this season and beyond. He is special. — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) September 12, 2022

Back like he was never away. Isaac Oppong's goal is worth its weight in gold.



Well done @AsanteKotoko_SC. pic.twitter.com/UEuTc2jyvP — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) September 12, 2022

