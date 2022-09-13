0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians hail 'special' Isaac Oppong after netting match winner for Kotoko in CAFCL against Kadiogo

Isaac Oppong 98765678 Asante Kotoko winger, Isaac Oppong

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have heaped praises on Asante Kotoko winger, Isaac Oppong after scoring the match-winner for Kotoko in their Champions League preliminary round first leg win over RC Kadiogo.

Oppong came clutch, scoring from the last kick of the game to hand Kotoko a vital 1-0 away win in Cotonou.

Some Ghanaians, primarily Kotoko supporters, believe the player has a high ceiling and will improve over time.

Others assert that his injuries last season prevented fans from enjoying the talented winger and that they are relieved to see him back in action and doing what he does best.

The 19-year-old had a promising start to last season before suffering an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.

Kotoko, after the win, now head into the second leg, leading on aggregate. They will host the return encounter in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 18 2022.

The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club.

Below are some reactions



























Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
Related Articles: