Ghanaians in the Champions League and their groups

The UEFA Champions League draw was held today and former Black Stars player Michael Essien and former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic were involved in the draw. Footballghana.com brings you Ghanaian players in the Champions League and their groups.

Winger Callum Hudson Odoi's Chelsea who are the reigning champions will face Malik Abubakari's Malmo in Group H. The London club has been placed in Group H with Juventus and Zenith Saint Petersburg.



Kamal Sowah will face tough competition in Group A of the Champions League, as Club Brugge has been drawn in a tricky group.



The Belgian giants have been placed in Group A alongside English Champions Manchester City, French giants PSG, and RB Leipzig.



Youngster Brian Brobbey's RB Leipzig will battle it out in Group A with Manchester City, PSG, and Club Brugge.

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Ajax has been placed in group C alongside Sporting SP, Dortmund, and Turkish club Besiktas.



Edmund Addo's Sheriff Tiraspol who are the first club from Moldova to qualify to the group stages of the Champions League will face Serie A champions Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Shaktar Donetsk in group D.



Attacker Memphis Depay's FC Barcelona has been placed in Group E with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Dynamo Kyiv.