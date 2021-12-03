1
Ghanaians jubilate over FIFA ruling on South Africa petition

Fri, 3 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FIFA rejected SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds

Ghana are happy there wouldn’t be any replay against SA

SAFA will appeal the ruling from FIFA at CAS

Ghanaians on social media particularly micro-blogging site Twitter have happily welcomed FIFA decision to reject SAFA’a petition on their game against the Black Stars.

To the many who have commented on the ruling from FIFA, the World’s football governing body has given them a perfect gift on Ghana’s farmer day.

FIFA rejected the appeal for replay from the South African Football Association on the basis that it doesn’t meet the requirement of the Disciplinary Committee.

SAFA wanted a replay of their 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars in Cape Coast as they claimed that the game was fixed by Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye.

“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement to Ghanasoccernet.com on Friday.





GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions of social media for you in the post below:

































