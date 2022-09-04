Ghanaians mock Nigeria after Black Galaxies qualify for 2023 CHAN

Nigeria lost to Ghana

Some Ghanaians on social media have been trolling Nigerians after the Black Galaxies earned a 5-4 win on penalty shoot-outs to qualify for the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Nigeria’s home team scored two late goals in the second leg played at the MKO Stadium to cancel Ghana’s 2-0 win in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Black Galaxies ended up beating Nigeria in the penalty shootouts as they scored all five with the home side missing one of their 5 kicks.



To celebrate Ghana’s victory, some excited Ghanaians took to social media to laugh at Nigeria for failing to beat Ghana again.



Ghana’s Black Stars had earlier in March qualified for the 2022 World Cup ahead of Nigeria at the same MKO Abiola stadium and the Black Galaxies repeated the same.



Read some of the social media reactions below

Ghana intentionally allowing Nigeria to equalize... ???? pic.twitter.com/MJbxGX73R9 — Danny Amuche (@danny_amuche) September 3, 2022

E shock u ?



Cuz e no shock me 9ja dey fail since — Lucax Arts (@Lucax_artx) September 4, 2022

Acres of land sold to Ghana by Nigeria president sleeping Buhari ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2VZraUL4rk — A.Fritz Nkrumah???? (@Alloteyfritz1) September 3, 2022

Another Victory at the Moshood Abiola Stadium against Nigeria???????? We feast ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/pdRpFeiuZ1 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 3, 2022

Black Galaxies you have made Ghana ???????? proud well done ..we did it again against Nigeria ???????? bravo to the entire team ???????????????????????? We are Ghana ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/IDgOvd8hMA — Anthony Baffoe ???????????????????????? (@AnthonyBaffoe) September 3, 2022

No be Tammy Abraham be dat? abi eyes dey pain me???????? pic.twitter.com/6mzGNkcsTt — presh19 (@Presh191) September 3, 2022

Nawa! World cup we no qualify! Afcon! We no qualify! Pesin thief our qualification papers? — EP coming soon... (@Moenddi) September 4, 2022

Another wototricity shocked Nigeria — Jamila Boamah (@JamilaBoamah) September 3, 2022

Ghana through to the CHAN, Nigeria carry last again. pic.twitter.com/S4056DXLHG — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) September 3, 2022

Ghana will always be on top of you in everything, Know your Level we ain’t your mate. — JERUBAH (@Kingjerubah) September 3, 2022

We always threatening them over there ???????? — Sani Wasiu (@wasiu_sani) September 3, 2022

We just wanted it the hard way, allow them to get their hopes back by gifting them goals then strike them with pains @ their own grounds again ...congratulations #Black_galaxies pic.twitter.com/34Y6eNz9hH — Yeboah Kvng jnr???????????? (@yaw_yeboahgh) September 3, 2022

You can’t beat Ghana always ???? And we have more quality players than them ???? what’s wrong with you? — Bersh koko  (@bersh_koko) September 4, 2022

Everywhere we meet, u must collect wotowoto???????????? — Mr koduah ???????? (@Mr_koduahh) September 3, 2022

JNA/KPE