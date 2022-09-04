7
Ghanaians mock Nigeria after Black Galaxies qualify for 2023 CHAN

FbwAPMkXoAADuuI.jfif Nigeria lost to Ghana

Sun, 4 Sep 2022

Some Ghanaians on social media have been trolling Nigerians after the Black Galaxies earned a 5-4 win on penalty shoot-outs to qualify for the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Nigeria’s home team scored two late goals in the second leg played at the MKO Stadium to cancel Ghana’s 2-0 win in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Galaxies ended up beating Nigeria in the penalty shootouts as they scored all five with the home side missing one of their 5 kicks.

To celebrate Ghana’s victory, some excited Ghanaians took to social media to laugh at Nigeria for failing to beat Ghana again.

Ghana’s Black Stars had earlier in March qualified for the 2022 World Cup ahead of Nigeria at the same MKO Abiola stadium and the Black Galaxies repeated the same.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
