Ghanaians must support Kurt to succeed – Nigeria FA boss backs under-pressure GFA president

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Black Stars knocked out of AFCON 2021

Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff



Sports Ministry directs GFA to sack coach Milovan Rajevac



Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has appealed to Ghanaians not to neglect Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, following the Black Stars’ disappointing campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to him, it is a bad time to crucify Kurt especially when the country is preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Nigeria.



He noted that what happened to Kurt’s administration is one of those bad moments in football that Ghanaians should be able to put aside and support him to succeed.

Amaju Pinnick revealed that the GFA boss has Ghana at heart and would do everything for the country to prosper.



“Kurt loves Ghana and I think he should be supported. In life, you have your bad days and your good days. This is just one of the bad times of Ghana”, Amaju Pinnick told JoySports in an exclusive interview.



He added, “They [Ghana] just qualified among the ten teams for the World Cup against South Africa. They did very well so it is not just one bad moment that they [Ghanaians] will crucify him because if you keep doing that, you keep crucifying administrators. Kurt is someone that is so loved by all his colleagues A to Z”.



Kurt has come under heavy criticism after Ghana was knocked out of the AFCON 2021 in the group stages after picking up just a point in 3 matches. The Black Stars lost to Morocco, Comoros and drew to Gabon.