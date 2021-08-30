Ghanaians must thank Abedi Pele for what he has done for us – Kojo Bonsu

Abedi won the African Footballer of the Year award 3 times

Former Adidas Representative for West Africa, Kojo Bonsu has lauded Ghana’s Abedi Pele for the great impact his influence has had on the country.

Kojo Bonsu revealed on Joy FM’s “Sports Link” programmed monitored by Angelonline.com.gh that the former Ghanaian star was part of the reasons the country was able to secure a contract with the multinational corporation to produce jerseys for the black star team.



According to him, the pact was made in the year 1989/90, at a time when “there were too many problems—coaches issues, players issues” and the team needed proper kits to play their games with.



He said: “Abedi was a great player, very influential. He helped Olympic Marseille to win a lot of laurels and people liked him. So I think we must be very grateful to Abedi. He really did well and due to his influence, we got a lot of things.



“And I know even though my friends and – – – introduced me to Bernard Tapie [French Businessman], Abedi was there because he was a good player from Marseille, and the man [Bernard Tapie] was chairman and owner of Marseille. So it was part of his influence as well. So I think Abedi has done well for Ghana. We have to thank him for all that he has done for us” he spoke highly of the Ghanaian star.



About Abedi Pele

Abedi Pele is considered as one of Ghana’s best players and Africa’s great.



He is one of Ghana’s top goalscorers with 33 goals, having played 73 games for the country.



Having played in international competitions like African Cup of Nations and in the French League, he won many awards: African best player award at the 1992 African Cup of Nations; three times France Football African Player of the year; BBC African Sports Star of the year; and twice Confederation of African Football award winner.



He was also the first African footballer to be ranked high in the Fifa World Player of the Year voting in 1991 and 1992.



He is father of Jordan and Andre Ayew, who plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League respectively and are both members of the national team (Black Stars).