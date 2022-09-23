0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians on social media confident about Black Stars beating Brazil

The Black Stars 610x400 Black Stars

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians are feeling confident about the Black Stars beating Brazil in an international friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Ghana kick off their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a big test against the five-time world champions, whom they have not beaten in four meetings.

Ghanaians on social media are in an optimistic mood as many believe the Black Stars are capable of recording their first victory over Brazil today at the Stade Oceane.

Meanwhile, there is a who opined that the World's number one ranked team will take Ghana for a ride and trash the four times African Champions.

The match is set at 18:30 kickoff time at the Stade Océane in France.

Check out some reactions below:



















Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: