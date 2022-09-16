0
Ghanaians on social media cry over losing Nico Williams to Spain

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their disappointment after learning that the Spanish national team have handed Nico Williams his first call-up for their September friendly matches against Switzerland and Portugal.

The brother of Inaki Williams was one of the players the Ghana Football Association was bent on convincing to play for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old highly-rated forward had previously played for Spain's youth side but his chances of making it to the senior national team were up in the air.

Nico Williams is one of three debutantes named in coach Luis Enrique’s squad for the two matches.

Ghanaians cannot wrap their heads around why the junior brother of Inkai Williams, who is deemed more talented decided to join the Spanish while his elder brother chose Ghana.

Nico Williams in an interview with TV, when he visited Ghana disclosed that he was focused on his club career at Athletic Bilbao and will make a decision on his international career at the right time.

His brother, Inaki Williams announced his decision to play for the Black Stars in August after finalizing his nationality switch.

