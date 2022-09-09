Ghanaians on social media react to Brazil’s strong squad to face Ghana

Brazilian players

Some Ghanaians on social media have been left in shock after Brazil named their squad for their friendly match against the Black Stars on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, named a strong 26-man squad for two friendlies during the break.



Key names such as Neymar, Vinicius, Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Alisson, Ederson, Alex Sandro, and Marquinhos all made the list.



The nine attackers named by the Selecaos have left some Ghanaians in doubt that the Black Stars can be able to match the Brazilians.



Brazil defeated Ghana by 1-0 in a friendly match some 11 years ago.



See some of the comments below

Ghana will beat them squarely as ship dealer will say — VigilantGhanaian (@vigilantGhanai1) September 9, 2022

Ghana should just forfeit this friendly match. The way Brazil will discipline us with this squad er???????????? pic.twitter.com/aUqMNAMfcW — Kojo Darko???????? (@kojodarkoo) September 9, 2022

Some one is arguing with me that they will play with their team b



Hw3



They don't know how these countries value friendlies — Kwame Yesu ✝️✴️ Emmabless (@_Kwameemmabless) September 9, 2022

A tough test for our lads..Let me cry in advance er ???????? — Fremohtech (@fremohtech) September 9, 2022

The attack alone is a team on it's own — Sebastian ™️ (@King_Kunch) September 9, 2022

Amartey fit stand firmino — YRD_MAN JERICO (@pabloyrn_009) September 9, 2022

Don’t know why the media gives Brazil highest percentage of winning the World Cup whiles is only their attacking which is dangerous .. exclude the attack .. the team is mid — Levis (@trapnanq) September 9, 2022

Brazil 7 - Ghana 1 — Bra K (@bra_kojopele) September 9, 2022

Raphinha vs Baba Rahman ???? — King Ferg (@KingFerg5) September 9, 2022

Brazil demma national team too unless connection. ????????so eno be we p3 — Sackey ???? (@1realstargaze) September 9, 2022

U guys should forfeit this match ???? — kwesi Lorv Music (@Starnat46113752) September 9, 2022

We are dead...strikers paaa this, Ghana has to forfeit cos eiiiiiii — karma ???? (@Mempeneda) September 9, 2022

See their full backs?



Inaki will run over them! — bra_alvyn (@alvindeclerk1) September 9, 2022

