7
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians on social media react to Brazil’s strong squad to face Ghana

119251992 Brazil Get Brazilian players

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have been left in shock after Brazil named their squad for their friendly match against the Black Stars on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, named a strong 26-man squad for two friendlies during the break.

Key names such as Neymar, Vinicius, Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Alisson, Ederson, Alex Sandro, and Marquinhos all made the list.

The nine attackers named by the Selecaos have left some Ghanaians in doubt that the Black Stars can be able to match the Brazilians.

Brazil defeated Ghana by 1-0 in a friendly match some 11 years ago.

See some of the comments below























JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: