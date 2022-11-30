Ghanaians on social media react to Kudus' potential move to Barcelona

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their excitement after Barcelona director, Jordi Cruyff confirmed that the Spanish giants have been monitoring Black Stars, starman Kudus Mohammed.

Many opined that it will be a good move for the Ghanaian superstar who has announced himself to the World through his immense performance at the 2022 World Cup.



The 22-year-old has caught the attention of the world and Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that Barcelona is one of the interested parties for the signature of the Ghanaian.



"We've been tracking Mohamed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus... but he's attracting interest."



"He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes, I know him well," he told RAC 1 quoted by Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.



Mohammed Kudus was named the Man of the Match for his performance in Ghana's 3-2 win South Korea. He netted a brace in that game.



Check out some reactions about Kudus' potential transfer to Spain below

Kudus to Barcelona would be great ???? pic.twitter.com/QbrjefzLgX — Jr. kagawa (@Jrkagawa2) November 30, 2022

Kudus Mohammed will walk straight to Barcelona lineup and bench everyone including Xavi!!! pic.twitter.com/8zWzkN5YZy — YM BURNER ???????????????????? (@DhatBoiYM) November 29, 2022

Mohammed Kudus to Barcelona is the best deal for Barca. They will have a proper generational talent in their team — Concra Jnr (@concrajnr) November 30, 2022

Kudus to Barcelona really dey make sense cos Fati and Raphinha are not better than him, he will bench those Ntebe players. — Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) November 30, 2022

Mohammed Kudus to Barcelona?



I will love it and I think we de zerbit. ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/ASch3SZ85z — Be humble???????? (@tomanziissahma2) November 30, 2022

Kudus to Barcelona? It makes sense tbh, he will bench Dembele. — •ORLANDO (@_starboyorlando) November 30, 2022

Kudus to Barcelona only means mid players like Fati, Ferran and Raphinha dems should find new clubs — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) November 30, 2022

Kudus to Barcelona? really hope this happens???? — _. berneese. _????‍♀️ (@the_berneese_) November 30, 2022

Kudus to Barcelona be some classic move. Real Madrid already dey shake — Kuame Oliver ???? (@KuameOliver_) November 30, 2022

Mohammed Kudus to Barca will be some good investment. Bring him!! — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) November 30, 2022

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are in a race to sign the Ghanaian star player Mohammed Kudus✨???? pic.twitter.com/OwaKqoBIwn — Veloster (@Sammy_veloster) November 30, 2022

If kudus won't sit on the bench for Gabi to play then he should go to Barcelona. He'll win the ballon dor there — ????????Bambini???????? ???? (@TheOboiGhana) November 30, 2022

Ouuuuuu what am I seeing



Barcelona wants to sign Kudus up? — Naa Komiorkaa???? (@kommeycaa) November 30, 2022

barcelona being interested in kudus mohammed is a good news, real definition of you'll wake to a favourable news — the feez man (@thefeezman) November 30, 2022

Kudus to Barcelona is good He’ll start ahead of Ferran , Fati and those mid midfielders — Kwesi Ice ???????? (@kwesi_ice_) November 30, 2022

