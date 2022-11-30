0
Ghanaians on social media react to Kudus' potential move to Barcelona

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their excitement after Barcelona director, Jordi Cruyff confirmed that the Spanish giants have been monitoring Black Stars, starman Kudus Mohammed.

Many opined that it will be a good move for the Ghanaian superstar who has announced himself to the World through his immense performance at the 2022 World Cup.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of the world and Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that Barcelona is one of the interested parties for the signature of the Ghanaian.

"We've been tracking Mohamed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus... but he's attracting interest."

"He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes, I know him well," he told RAC 1 quoted by Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Mohammed Kudus was named the Man of the Match for his performance in Ghana's 3-2 win South Korea. He netted a brace in that game.

