Ghanaians rave about exciting Kudus and Partey

Kudus impressed against Zimbabwe

Ghanaians are delighted with the Black Stars’ 1-0 away win over Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

In the Group G matchday four fixture in Harare, Thomas Partey netted the only goal to earn the West Africans all three points and send Ghana to second the table with nine points, one below South Africa.



For new coach Milovan Rajevac who replaced CK Akonnor following a 1-0 away defeat on matchday two, Tuesday’s result makes it two wins out of two games, having led the Stars to register a 3-1 victory at home in the reverse fixture on Saturday.





If ibi CK akonnor like by this time Wakaso dey the middle dey give long passes to throw — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) October 12, 2021

South Africa dey worry herh ????.

I blame CK Akonnor for this, if not him we wouldn’t be thinking about South Africa — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) October 12, 2021

You guys no be fam koraa, how can you say GFA should call CK Akonnor then sack am again???????????????????? — Vhardy???????????? (@Kay_vhardy) October 12, 2021

As Bronii Coach Milo come see how he bench Dede Ayew simple, ebe CK Akonnor aa like unless he rep letter biz permission from Abedi Pele first — Twilight  (@the_marcoli_boy) October 12, 2021

CK Akonnor anytime Ghana wins,we go drag am coach fuu sei — 1real_Mufasa???????????? (@1Real_Mufasa) October 12, 2021

Men of the match...Daniel Amartey & Baba Iddrisu..outstanding performance from the two players???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xCgDkN8cGK — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 12, 2021