Ghanaians react as Asamoah Gyan plays football in Eswatini

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Photos and videos of Asamoah Gyan playing football in Eswatini has attracted mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

Asamoah Gyan scored a goal in the match that was played between African Legends vs Eswatini Legends on Saturday, September 3, 2022.



Asamoah Gyan who played on the side of the African legends scored a penalty in the match which saw the Eswatini legends emerge as winners.



Eswatini legends won the match by 4-2 against the African legends.



The all-time Ghanaian top scorer came on as a substitute in the match and was able to be on the score sheets.



However, after several pictures and videos went viral on social media, some Ghanaians have questioned why Gyan would be playing in an exhibition match.

While some expressed positive views about Gyan working his way to full fitness after stating his desire to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, others opined that the ex-Ghana striker must accept the fact that he is retired.



Read some of the comments below





It's confusing oooo. Not yet retired but engaging in retirees activities. — Philip Sowah Otu (@OtuSowah) September 4, 2022

JNA/KPE