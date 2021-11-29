Ghanaians react as FIFA nominates Sandra Owusu Ansah for Puskas Award

Black Stars Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah Credit: Getty images

Sandra first goal in the Ghana Premier League earns her a global recognition

She becomes the first Ghanaian female footballer to be nominated for the Pukas Award



No Ghanaian footballer has ever won this award before



Black Stars Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah has been nominated for the 2021 Puskas Award by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).



Sandra Owusu Ansah now stands a chance of winning the award that was initiated to honour Ferenc Puskás, the striker of Real Madrid during the late 1950s and the 1960s.



The Ghana Women’s Premier League player has earned a Puskas nomination with her goal for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.



She has been selected among the top 11 goals scored in 2020/2021 football season and will have to compete with the big boys in European football to win the prestigious award.



Sandra was nominated alongside Luis Díaz, Gauthier Hein, Érik Lamela, Valentino Lazaro, Riyad Mahrez, Vangelis Pavlidis, Daniela Sánchez, Patrik Schick, Mehdi Taremi, Caroline Weir.



Ghanaians on social media couldn’t hide their joy aa they celebrated the nomination of the Ghana.

Congratulations to Sandra Owusu Ansah for being nominated for the 2021 FIFA Puskas award❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/K8nQbx5zoX — The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) November 29, 2021

Sandra Owusu Ansah’s strike for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy in the Ghana Women’s Premier League has been nominated for the @FIFAcom PUSKAS award 2021???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/cV6GOMsUXC — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 29, 2021

Come on ???????? let’s bring this home



Vote for Sandra Owusu-Ansah ???? https://t.co/WIFyJ21xzz — Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) November 29, 2021

Here is Sandra Owusu Ansah’s Goal nominated for the 2021 FIFA PUSKAS Award pic.twitter.com/GJawnVEa9o — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 29, 2021

I have Just finished Voting Sandra Owusu Ansah’s Goal for FIFA PUSKAS Award???????????? pic.twitter.com/iwD5FtEiWr pic.twitter.com/1jq3np3RxC — PROF ASANTE (@QUINCYPROMES9) November 29, 2021

Forget the rest VOTE Sandra Owusu Ansah ???????? https://t.co/epJenMx3ab — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) November 29, 2021

My sister ????????❤️ https://t.co/TIxrW8Qi5O — Sandra Owusu Ansah (@SandraOwusuAn10) November 29, 2021

This is a great news for ????????



This is a great news for Ghana women’s premier league.



This is a great news for Supreme ladies.



Sandra Owusu Ansah’s goal against Kumasi sports Academy has earned puskas nomination.



Congratulations @SandraOwusuAn10 pic.twitter.com/T8RuASMHn6 — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) November 29, 2021

AFRICA ????



Algeria's ???????? Riyad Mahrez and Ghana's ???????? Sandra Owusu Ansah (Supreme Ladies FC) are the only Africans whose goals have been nominated as part of the FINAL 11 goals in contention for the 2021 FIFA Puskás Award.@Mahrez22 @SandraOwusuAn10 pic.twitter.com/wIuM2QLX2a — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) November 29, 2021

Good to see ???????? Sandra Owusu-Ansah’s goal for Supreme Ladies nominated for #Puskas Award 2021????



Ghana let’s do this ????????????️ ????????????????: https://t.co/vYjZOKOunQ#3Sports



pic.twitter.com/l2KNyEIHD5 — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) November 29, 2021

Sandra Owusu Ansah (Ghana) gets nominated for the Fifa #PuskasAwards. Goal is at 15s in this video. pic.twitter.com/NJdHbJmSsK — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) November 29, 2021

Algeria’s ????????Riyad Mahrez and ????????Ghana’s Sandra Owusu-Ansah have been nominated for Puskas Award pic.twitter.com/PwldJruQgP — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 29, 2021

Ghana's ???????? Sandra Owusu Ansah has earned a Puskas nomination with this goal for Supreme Ladies vs Kumasi Sports Academy ???? ???? Selected among the top 11 goals scored in 2020/2021 football season. pic.twitter.com/gXYr8RNelZ — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 29, 2021

My name is Sandra Owusu Ansah’ ????????❤️ https://t.co/hX4hIFhwfc — Sandra Owusu Ansah (@SandraOwusuAn10) November 29, 2021

My goal against Kumasi sports academy in the Ghana women’s league has earned FIFA puskas nomination.



I am extremely excited to take Ghana ???????? to this far????????????❤️ @GhanaianWomen @ghanafaofficial @wplgh_official @Team_GhanaWomen pic.twitter.com/o4zSlNUieW — Sandra Owusu Ansah (@SandraOwusuAn10) November 29, 2021