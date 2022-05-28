Ghanaians react to Alfred Duncan's retirement

Former Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan explains early international football retirement

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to Alfred Duncan's abrupt retirement from international football.



On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Fiorentina announced that Duncan has brought his international career to an end.



The 29-year-old in his scathing letter made many allegations while explaining the cause for his sudden retirement.

The player in his letter stated that he has been 'humiliated', 'discriminated against', and also been 'left aside for years' despite his effort to deserve a call-up.



Alfred Duncan's last appearance was in 2019 when Ghana faced South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifies. He lasted 61 minutes in the game.



Many have sided with the former Ghana U-20 player for the reasons he cited as the cause of his early retirement.



