2
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians react to Alfred Duncan's retirement

Alfred Duncan 2016 Former Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alfred Duncan explains early international football retirement

Alfred Duncan misses out on Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to Alfred Duncan's abrupt retirement from international football.

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Fiorentina announced that Duncan has brought his international career to an end.

The 29-year-old in his scathing letter made many allegations while explaining the cause for his sudden retirement.

The player in his letter stated that he has been 'humiliated', 'discriminated against', and also been 'left aside for years' despite his effort to deserve a call-up.

Alfred Duncan's last appearance was in 2019 when Ghana faced South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifies. He lasted 61 minutes in the game.

Many have sided with the former Ghana U-20 player for the reasons he cited as the cause of his early retirement.

Read some reactions below.



















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Most Free SHS graduates performing badly in university - Lecturer
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands
Ken Agyapong speaks after daughter swept awards at High School graduation
Adwoa Safo’s 7 unexpected responses that got Ghanaians talking
Adwoa Safo tackles Ken Agyapong, others over Deputy Majority Leader claims
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
Related Articles: