Ghanaians react to Azamati, Sarfo-Antwi qualification to semi-final of Commonwealth Games

Ghanaians have hailed sprinters, Benjamin Azamati and Sean Sarfo Antwi for qualifying to the semi-finals of the 100metres at the Commonwealth Games ongoing in Birmingham, UK.
Azamati clocked a time of 10.19 seconds to win Heat 7, beating Wales' Jeremiah Azu who had a perfect start but came second with a time of 10.35 seconds.
Sarfo-Antwi, on the other hand, finished fourth in Heat 10 but his time of 10.33 seconds sends him to the semi-finals as one of the 7 non-automatic qualifiers.
Although many hailed Azamati for finishing off his heat with ease, his poor start was a major concern. Whereas Sarfo-Antwi was criticised for his finishing.
However, the joy of having both sprinters in the semi-finals eclipsed the few criticisms on Twitter.
Here are some reactions
If Azamati had gotten his start right, this could have been a sub 10. Blistering.
Congrats champ— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 2, 2022
Benjamin Azamati through to the semis of the Men’s 100m race in heat 7 with a time of 10.19s— Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) August 2, 2022
????????????????????????
#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/ODZwC2MCjR
Genuinely curious, how does an athlete like Benjamin Azamati improve on his start? Is it a skill that can be developed or you either have it or you don’t…— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 2, 2022
If Benjamin Azamati improves his start, he’s gonna be leaving everyone else in his wake in terrifying fashion. See how easily he took that race even after the poor start. We’ve got a sprinting beast in our corner.— Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) August 2, 2022
Sean Safo-Antwi also finished 4th in Heat 10 with a time of 10.33s and has made it to the semis.— Abdul Hadi Ibrahim (@ibnhadi4) August 2, 2022
????????????????????
#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/Dr6a6on54E
Sean Safo-Antwi finishes 4th in Heat 10 with a time of 10.33s has made it to the semis in the men's 100m race— Kull Guy (@yeboah_danny) August 2, 2022
Good start by Sean Sarfo Antwi. But the finishing was poor. #CommonwealthGames2022— @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) August 2, 2022
Sean Safo Antwi
That wasn't bad— Akosua Adjei (@Akosua__Adjei) August 2, 2022
Comfortable and easy from Benjamin Azamati to win Heat 7 (10.19) of the men’s 100m. Semi finals and finals are scheduled for Wednesday evening #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/0c6zw0MzKn— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 2, 2022
???????? Benjamin Azamati starts poorly, but cruises past the field in the 100m heats to win. Even eased at the end. Too easy.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) August 2, 2022
Wins it in 10.19s. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/M8kNQdil2h
Who sponsors Benjamin Azamati cos I don’t remember the last time Ghana sponsored a sprinter for many events— OMDs Eugene ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) August 2, 2022
Both Benjamin Azamati and Sean Safo-Antwi qualifies from heat 7 and 10 respectively and are through to the semis— Geoffrey succeeder (@iamGsucceeder) August 2, 2022
In as much as we all concerned about Benjamin Azamati’s start, we should try and understand it is purely psychological..— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) August 2, 2022
Guy has suffered a false start at least twice in his career and has since been very cautious on his start#CommonwealthGames2022
Azamati wins his heat... But has the slowest reaction time... ???????? Worrying?— #LetsTalkBusiness (@_edemkojo) August 2, 2022
