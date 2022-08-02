0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians react to Azamati, Sarfo-Antwi qualification to semi-final of Commonwealth Games

Benjamin Azamati 45678 Ghanaian sprinter, Benjamin Azamti

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have hailed sprinters, Benjamin Azamati and Sean Sarfo Antwi for qualifying to the semi-finals of the 100metres at the Commonwealth Games ongoing in Birmingham, UK.

Azamati clocked a time of 10.19 seconds to win Heat 7, beating Wales' Jeremiah Azu who had a perfect start but came second with a time of 10.35 seconds.

Sarfo-Antwi, on the other hand, finished fourth in Heat 10 but his time of 10.33 seconds sends him to the semi-finals as one of the 7 non-automatic qualifiers.

Although many hailed Azamati for finishing off his heat with ease, his poor start was a major concern. Whereas Sarfo-Antwi was criticised for his finishing.

However, the joy of having both sprinters in the semi-finals eclipsed the few criticisms on Twitter.

Here are some reactions

























EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi