Ghanaians react to Azamati, Sarfo-Antwi qualification to semi-final of Commonwealth Games

Ghanaians have hailed sprinters, Benjamin Azamati and Sean Sarfo Antwi for qualifying to the semi-finals of the 100metres at the Commonwealth Games ongoing in Birmingham, UK.

Azamati clocked a time of 10.19 seconds to win Heat 7, beating Wales' Jeremiah Azu who had a perfect start but came second with a time of 10.35 seconds.



Sarfo-Antwi, on the other hand, finished fourth in Heat 10 but his time of 10.33 seconds sends him to the semi-finals as one of the 7 non-automatic qualifiers.



Although many hailed Azamati for finishing off his heat with ease, his poor start was a major concern. Whereas Sarfo-Antwi was criticised for his finishing.



However, the joy of having both sprinters in the semi-finals eclipsed the few criticisms on Twitter.



Here are some reactions





If Azamati had gotten his start right, this could have been a sub 10. Blistering. Congrats champ — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 2, 2022

Benjamin Azamati through to the semis of the Men’s 100m race in heat 7 with a time of 10.19s



????????????????????????



#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/ODZwC2MCjR — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) August 2, 2022

Genuinely curious, how does an athlete like Benjamin Azamati improve on his start? Is it a skill that can be developed or you either have it or you don’t… — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 2, 2022

If Benjamin Azamati improves his start, he’s gonna be leaving everyone else in his wake in terrifying fashion. See how easily he took that race even after the poor start. We’ve got a sprinting beast in our corner. — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) August 2, 2022

Sean Safo-Antwi also finished 4th in Heat 10 with a time of 10.33s and has made it to the semis.



????????????????????



#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/Dr6a6on54E — Abdul Hadi Ibrahim (@ibnhadi4) August 2, 2022

Sean Safo-Antwi finishes 4th in Heat 10 with a time of 10.33s has made it to the semis in the men's 100m race — Kull Guy (@yeboah_danny) August 2, 2022

Good start by Sean Sarfo Antwi. But the finishing was poor. #CommonwealthGames2022 — @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) August 2, 2022

Sean Safo Antwi That wasn't bad — Akosua Adjei (@Akosua__Adjei) August 2, 2022

Comfortable and easy from Benjamin Azamati to win Heat 7 (10.19) of the men’s 100m. Semi finals and finals are scheduled for Wednesday evening #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/0c6zw0MzKn — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 2, 2022

???????? Benjamin Azamati starts poorly, but cruises past the field in the 100m heats to win. Even eased at the end. Too easy.



Wins it in 10.19s. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/M8kNQdil2h — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) August 2, 2022

Who sponsors Benjamin Azamati cos I don’t remember the last time Ghana sponsored a sprinter for many events — OMDs Eugene ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) August 2, 2022

Both Benjamin Azamati and Sean Safo-Antwi qualifies from heat 7 and 10 respectively and are through to the semis — Geoffrey succeeder (@iamGsucceeder) August 2, 2022

In as much as we all concerned about Benjamin Azamati’s start, we should try and understand it is purely psychological..



Guy has suffered a false start at least twice in his career and has since been very cautious on his start#CommonwealthGames2022 — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) August 2, 2022

Azamati wins his heat... But has the slowest reaction time... ???????? Worrying? — #LetsTalkBusiness (@_edemkojo) August 2, 2022

