Ghanaians react to Black Maidens' ban for age-cheating

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco beats Ghana to qualify for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Morocco accuses Ghana of age-cheating

Ghana fined $100,000 for using overaged players

Several Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the heavy ban handed the Black Maidens by the Confederation of African Football for allegedly fielding two overaged players in the World Cup qualifier against Morocco last month.

Ghana was found guilty by CAF after Morocco protested the ages of two Black Maidens players Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu.

The ban means Ghana’s U-17 side would not partake in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup African Qualifiers and would have to pay a fine of $100,000.

Following the protest by Morocco, the Ghana Football Association was allowed to contest the case over the accusations of a falsified birthdate.

However, the GFA failed to provide a defence statement to the CAF Disciplinary Board, leaving them with no other option than to rule over the case.

Despite not making a statement over the case, the GFA still has an opportunity to contest the ruling before the CAF Appeal Board.

Many have blamed the GFA for not putting the right measures in place to avoid what they referred to as an 'embarrassment'.

Meanwhile, a few are happy with the ban as they believe the punishment would have been worse if Ghana had qualified for the World Cup.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
