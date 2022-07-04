Ghanaians react to Black Maidens' ban for age-cheating

Black Maidens players celebrating their goal

Several Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the heavy ban handed the Black Maidens by the Confederation of African Football for allegedly fielding two overaged players in the World Cup qualifier against Morocco last month.



Ghana was found guilty by CAF after Morocco protested the ages of two Black Maidens players Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu.



The ban means Ghana’s U-17 side would not partake in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup African Qualifiers and would have to pay a fine of $100,000.



Following the protest by Morocco, the Ghana Football Association was allowed to contest the case over the accusations of a falsified birthdate.



However, the GFA failed to provide a defence statement to the CAF Disciplinary Board, leaving them with no other option than to rule over the case.

Despite not making a statement over the case, the GFA still has an opportunity to contest the ruling before the CAF Appeal Board.



Many have blamed the GFA for not putting the right measures in place to avoid what they referred to as an 'embarrassment'.



Meanwhile, a few are happy with the ban as they believe the punishment would have been worse if Ghana had qualified for the World Cup.



Here are some reactions on social media





You want to be happy we didn't qualify because the embarrassment wouldn't have been on another level #BlackMaidens — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) July 4, 2022

In a real friendship, after Morocco bullied their way to qualification to the World Cup at the expense of the Black Maidens, they would have withdrawn this protest as a goodwill gesture; after all, they got the ultimate. But you were the only one in the friendship apparently lol — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) July 4, 2022

"Suspend both players: Nancy Amoh player Number 3 and Rasheeda Shahadu player Number 14 for a period of 1 year from all CAF competitions" Part of CAF's ruling on Black Maidens. Too bad — Mr Fred (@mr_OAnsah) July 4, 2022

Black maidens banned on two consecutive seasons of the African cup for age cheating. Hrrrr Ghana ne corruption. — the king is naked (@iammosaeed) July 4, 2022

They say Black Maidens went to do ‘football age’ and have been banned — Planner Naks ????‍???? (@Naki_Nobi) July 4, 2022

I suspect a domino effect as the Black Maidens will essentially be inactive for close to 5 years. The GFA will need to find a way to bridge the gap in player development with the absence of the U-17 team. pic.twitter.com/QFPYeHYOp7 — Jon Boafo (@JonBoafo) July 4, 2022

Black Maidens Mgt C'ttee Chairman Oduro Sarfo must RESIGN IMMEDIATELY for superintending over this Leadership Failure, where Nancy + Rasheeda had their birthdates falsified. NATIONAL DISGRACE!!! GFA must investigate this, punish officials who falsified ages of these players. ???????????? — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) July 4, 2022

Morocco digged down for info on Black Maidens, to their High Schools and colt clubs, we just couldn’t escape the ban — Susan Owusu-Ansah (@susansarpomaaOA) July 4, 2022

2years Ban and a thousand dollar fine for the Black Maidens for age cheating. Hmmmm — Evans Amewugah #chiefamey (@EVANSAMEWUGAH) July 4, 2022

Being banned from 2 editions of U-17 Womens World Cup qualifiers means Black Maidens has been banned for 4 years, NOT 2 years. So, what happens to our dev't agenda at U-17 level for next 4 years? ???? GREATLY AFFECTED!! But, GFA can use this ban period to restructure dev't process. — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) July 4, 2022

We really need to solve this age cheating problem!



Now see the Black Maidens have been banned for two editions of AFCON qualifiers.



This is really bad for Ghana Football pic.twitter.com/CFcXB1wn6A — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) July 4, 2022

Part of the ruling from CAF on the Black Maidens’ ban indicates that they received evidence from the clubs the players played. Eiii Ghanaman????????!!! — Zongo Obama (@ShaibuArshavin1) July 4, 2022

I warned people on here not to drag the matter . Now you understand why .



Black Maidens in the trends ???????????? — Ayishatu ???? #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@ayishatu_) July 4, 2022

EE/ DO