0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians react to Black Stars 3-0 win over Madagascar in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers

Video Archive
Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have heaped praises on the Black Stars of Ghana for their emphatic victory over Madagascar AFCON 2023 Qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars defeated their opponents by 3-0 to record their first win in 2022 under coach Otto Addo.

After a barren first half, midfielder Mohammed Kudus broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute to put Ghana ahead in the game.

AS Roma attacker, Felix Afena Gyan also scored his debut goal for the Black Stars in the game in the 57th minute.

Substitute Osman Bukari sealed it off with the 3rd goal in the game in the 85th minute.

The victory leaves the Black Stars top of their group in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.

After the game, Ghanaian fans who were at the stadium expressed joy over the Black Stars convincing win at the Cape Coast stadium.

Watch video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’