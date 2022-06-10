1
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians react to Black Stars' 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Japan

Black Stars Vs Japan 45678 Alidu Seidu in action against Japan

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to face Chile on Tuesday

Japan thump Ghana in Kirin Cup

Japan to face Tunisia in Kirin Cup final

The Black Stars' 4-1 humiliation at the hands of the Blue Samurais of Japan has elicited diverse reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The Blue Samurai hammered the Black Stars 4-1 to progress to the finals of the four nations tournament.

Jordan Ayew got the consolation for Ghana in the heavy defeat while, Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda were on the scoresheet for Japan.

Right after the defeat, Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to pour out their disappointment in the Black Stars' below-par performance.

Also, some players like Mubarak Wakaso and Andy Yiadom who had poor performances have their names in the trends.

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is also in the trend as many have lashed out at him for conceding 'avoidable' goals.

Below are some reactions































Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Related Articles: