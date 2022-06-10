Ghanaians react to Black Stars' 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Japan

Ghana to face Chile on Tuesday
Japan thump Ghana in Kirin Cup
Japan to face Tunisia in Kirin Cup final
The Black Stars' 4-1 humiliation at the hands of the Blue Samurais of Japan has elicited diverse reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
The Blue Samurai hammered the Black Stars 4-1 to progress to the finals of the four nations tournament.
Jordan Ayew got the consolation for Ghana in the heavy defeat while, Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda were on the scoresheet for Japan.
Right after the defeat, Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to pour out their disappointment in the Black Stars' below-par performance.
Also, some players like Mubarak Wakaso and Andy Yiadom who had poor performances have their names in the trends.
Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is also in the trend as many have lashed out at him for conceding 'avoidable' goals.
Below are some reactions
Ghana dey collect.— ????????ifi Brew (@FiifiBrew11) June 10, 2022
Wakaso was called for his experience, although Japan won by 4 goals….Blackstars also won the “experience trophy”— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) June 10, 2022
If after this tournament Wakaso gets a call up again then there’s a problem— Black Girl Magic (@bimpomaa) June 10, 2022
Wakaso no fit outrun Korean midfielders. Imagine Valverde ????????????— Zappa (Street Pharmacist) ???????????????????????? (@Beautiful_Bryt) June 10, 2022
Walaahi Wakaso was playing against Ghana today pic.twitter.com/1lZNPImNbM— Free Fire???? { THE PLUG } (@TeezJnr) June 10, 2022
Akonnor's record in his first five matches is better than Otto Addo's.— Fiifi (@Efson_) June 10, 2022
To be fair, that was a weak line up against Japan. A lotta experiments & reshuffling. Otto Addo still seems to be on a search in finding his first 11.— Africa's 'Larry King'???????????? (@OleleSalvador) June 10, 2022
Otto Addo preferred to take of Korsah who looked decent at LB..push Andy Yiadom to LB and deploy Christopher Antwi Adjei at RB rather…and now Japan are just exploiting our RB woto woto— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 10, 2022
???????? Otto Addo loses his first game as Black Stars head coach to Japan. pic.twitter.com/hGZsTG4RXo— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 10, 2022
Ati Zigi can’t save a shot to save his life…— Sharyf???? (@__Sharyf) June 10, 2022
This Ati zigi guy ankasa be like every good shot he go face biaa go score am— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) June 10, 2022
Ati Zigi is not a goalkeeper. Danlad is far better than him.— ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) June 10, 2022
Ati Zigi keep clean sheet kakraa eer…LOL— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 10, 2022
Now we can’t defend you again mpo..????????????
Just check the way Brazil suffered before getting a win against Japan and analyse the lineups we went to face them with....#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/pwqVMzhXbT— mark dadzie (@markdadziee) June 10, 2022
Japan beating Ghana is no news.— SUNDIATA KEITA ???????????????????? (@io_leslie) June 10, 2022
We're a team in progress so you don't expect us to win every game.
What's important is to analyse how we're improving and I think we're doing well.
Hopefully we'll reach our level soon.#LetsGo #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/bn73S5sxl5
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to the #BlackStars ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/rTjxsVRlWd— Legendary Tweets (@Kingsfordaddo10) June 10, 2022
The Japanese roasting the Blackstars like plantain????— Legon Architect (@gilbert_aba1) June 10, 2022
Forget Portugal oo
#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/K8QOm701LQ
God opened the flood gates for the rains to come today while the Black Stars opened their defence for Japan to score wotowoto ????????????. This should give the team a very good idea of how much work needs to be done to improve this Black Stars team!! #BlackStars #KirinCup— Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) June 10, 2022
Blackstars team are the true reflections ofAkufo Addo’s Economy. Like Bawumia said if the economy is weak Black stars will expose you ???????????????????? #BlackStars— z ε K Ⓐ y-V!bes (@zekaytweets) June 10, 2022
