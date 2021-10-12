Ghanaians react to Black Stars' back-to-back win over Zimbabwe

The Black Stars have beaten Zimbabwe in their own backyard 1-0 to take their points tally to nine from twelve points after four games.

Thomas Partey’s freekick goal in the first half at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe was enough for the Black Stars to complete a back-to-back win over the Warriors.



The Arsenal midfielder, who started the game as the captain in the absence of Andre Dede Ayew, was on target from a direct free-kick, and that goal produced the maximum points for Ghana.



Coach Milovan Rajevac and his backroom staff have now gotten a one-hundred-win percentage after taking over from the sacked CK Akonnor and his two assistant coaches.



Ghanaians on social media couldn’t hide their admiration for the team as the Black Stars’ win today over Zimbabwe means that the country’s hope of making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar is still alive.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the comments and reactions after the game for you in the post below:





