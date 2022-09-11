Ghanaians react to Kudus Mohammed's brace in Heerenveen win

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Moahmmed

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, lit up social media after scoring two goals in Ajax's big win over FC Heerenveen in the top-tier Dutch League.

Kudus has now scored three goals and provided one assist in two consecutive starts.



While praising the 22-year-old on Twitter, some Ghanaians believe Kudus is better than Real Madrid and Brazil youngster Vinicius Jr.



Others opined that given his talent, the Ghanaian could walk straight into the lineup of some major European clubs.



There are also a few others who cannot wait to see Kudus Mohammed in action against Liverpool on Tuesday, September 13 in the Champions League.



Kudus scored and was named man of the match in Ajax's Champions League win over Rangers in midweek, and he also scored a brace and was named man of the match again in Saturday's 5-0 victory.



Kudus Mohammed will go head-to-head with Vinicius during the international break when Ghana face Brazil in France.

Check out the reactions below





Kudus also can’t stop scoring. he’s a better Mohammed than Salah in my books. — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) September 10, 2022