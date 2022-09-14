0
Ghanaians react to Yaw Annor's shock nationality switch to Togo

Yaw Annor234 Former Ashantigold striker, Yaw Annor

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on various social media platforms have reacted with shock and dismay after news of striker Yaw Annor's nationality switch to Togo hit the platforms.

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer who is currently playing in the Egyptian League for Ismaily SC has completed his nationality switch according to the Togolese Football Federation (TFF).

Yaw Annor could now make his national team debut in the September 2022 international friendly games.

The 24-year-old former Ashantigold striker has been named in Togo's squad for the Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea friendlies.

While many were sad about the news, others are happy for him because they believe he won't get a chance in the Black Stars despite being named in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June 2022.

Yaw Annor scored 22 goals to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award while beating Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga who scored 21 goals.

