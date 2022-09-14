Ghanaians react to Yaw Annor's shock nationality switch to Togo

Ghanaians on various social media platforms have reacted with shock and dismay after news of striker Yaw Annor's nationality switch to Togo hit the platforms.
The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer who is currently playing in the Egyptian League for Ismaily SC has completed his nationality switch according to the Togolese Football Federation (TFF).
Yaw Annor could now make his national team debut in the September 2022 international friendly games.
The 24-year-old former Ashantigold striker has been named in Togo's squad for the Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea friendlies.
While many were sad about the news, others are happy for him because they believe he won't get a chance in the Black Stars despite being named in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June 2022.
Yaw Annor scored 22 goals to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award while beating Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga who scored 21 goals.
Here are some of the reactions below:
OFFICIAL: 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League Top scorer, Yaw Annor, has successfully switched nationality to play for Togo ????????.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 14, 2022
He has been handed first Togo call-up for Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea friendlies. pic.twitter.com/cJdk4uLNQn
So Yaw Annor is now Togolese? ????— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 14, 2022
OFFICIAL: Yaw Annor (21/22 ????????GPL Top scorer) is eligible to play for Togo national team as he successfully switch nationality.
Already, he has earned his debut call-up for Togo???????? friendly games against Ivory Coast???????? and Equatorial Guinea????????.— King Eben (@King__Eben) September 14, 2022
Good luck Yaw. pic.twitter.com/AC1goi3JKh
Yaw Annor angrily left Blackstars camp and has now switched nationality to Togo— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 14, 2022
Ei ????????????????????????????????
This Yaw Annor guy wegyimi anaa— This JeffKing (@this_Jeffking) September 14, 2022
Yaw Annor could play his first official match for Togo in the September international break.— CAPODESUPREMO (@CapoDeSupremo) September 13, 2022
This is because he is in the process of switching nationality from Ghana to becoming a Togolese. Talks with the Togolese Football Federation over the last few weeks have gone well. ???????? pic.twitter.com/hyZkZgwzxV
Yaw Annor has switched Nationality to Togo because he go angry and left the black stars camp????— TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 14, 2022
Yaw Annor didn’t switch to England or South Africa oo. He chose Togo over Ghana. This should tell you how bad things are. And this is not only him , most youths would gladly choose a different country if given the opportunity. The peace we go chop?— Efo Edem is back (@imbrakoby) September 14, 2022
Yaw Annor has no Vision ???? Togo di3 anka take go Ivory Cost errrr— TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 14, 2022
CONFIRMED: 2021/2022 GPL top striker Yaw Annor is now a Togolese international— Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) September 14, 2022
He is likely to play his first match against the Elephant of cote d'Ivoire ???????? and Equatorial Guinea ???????? in an international friendly. pic.twitter.com/IkGp0r3HtY
Last season’s Ghana Premier League goal king Yaw Annor, invited by Togolese Football Federation. The former Ashgold striker can play for both Togo and Ghana but has decided to switch to Togo. pic.twitter.com/IEI6qCP4vZ— Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) September 14, 2022
Yaw Annor's decision is good for him because his quality is not up to the standard for a black star call up. Let's hope he's made the right decision though. Joining Togo means he'll be playing international friendlies for the rest of his football career.— Mason Jnr. (@BraKay_A) September 14, 2022
That is a tragedy. Why is Yaw Annor not in the team? What has Afena Gyan done or accomplished to get continuous calls ahead of someone like Yaw Annor?— Ransford B. Akoto (@rbakoto84) September 6, 2022
