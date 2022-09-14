Ghanaians react to Yaw Annor's shock nationality switch to Togo

Former Ashantigold striker, Yaw Annor

Ghanaians on various social media platforms have reacted with shock and dismay after news of striker Yaw Annor's nationality switch to Togo hit the platforms.

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer who is currently playing in the Egyptian League for Ismaily SC has completed his nationality switch according to the Togolese Football Federation (TFF).



Yaw Annor could now make his national team debut in the September 2022 international friendly games.



The 24-year-old former Ashantigold striker has been named in Togo's squad for the Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea friendlies.



While many were sad about the news, others are happy for him because they believe he won't get a chance in the Black Stars despite being named in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June 2022.



Yaw Annor scored 22 goals to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award while beating Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga who scored 21 goals.

OFFICIAL: 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League Top scorer, Yaw Annor, has successfully switched nationality to play for Togo ????????.



So Yaw Annor is now Togolese? ???? — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 14, 2022

OFFICIAL: Yaw Annor (21/22 ????????GPL Top scorer) is eligible to play for Togo national team as he successfully switch nationality. Already, he has earned his debut call-up for Togo???????? friendly games against Ivory Coast???????? and Equatorial Guinea????????.



Yaw Annor angrily left Blackstars camp and has now switched nationality to Togo



This Yaw Annor guy wegyimi anaa — This JeffKing (@this_Jeffking) September 14, 2022

Yaw Annor could play his first official match for Togo in the September international break.



Yaw Annor has switched Nationality to Togo because he go angry and left the black stars camp???? — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 14, 2022

Yaw Annor didn’t switch to England or South Africa oo. He chose Togo over Ghana. This should tell you how bad things are. And this is not only him , most youths would gladly choose a different country if given the opportunity. The peace we go chop? — Efo Edem is back (@imbrakoby) September 14, 2022

Yaw Annor has no Vision ???? Togo di3 anka take go Ivory Cost errrr — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 14, 2022

CONFIRMED: 2021/2022 GPL top striker Yaw Annor is now a Togolese international



Yaw Annor's decision is good for him because his quality is not up to the standard for a black star call up. Let's hope he's made the right decision though. Joining Togo means he'll be playing international friendlies for the rest of his football career. — Mason Jnr. (@BraKay_A) September 14, 2022