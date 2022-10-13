Ghanaians react to ‘inflated’ $2 million astroturf to be constructed at Tumu

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia breaking grounds for construction

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to a sod cutting by vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the construction of a $2 million astroturf in Tumu in the Upper West.

The vice president broke grounds for the construction of the pitch which is sponsored by Ghana Gas on October 11, 2022.



The Astro-turf which would boast of a multi-purpose pitch would seat on a 100 by 120 feet acre of land.



In July 2022, government revealed that it constructed 30 astroturfs at the cost of GH¢40.7 million. However, a report by PIAC also quoted that the cost of the astroturfs amounted to GH¢8,188,000 million.



According to PIAC’s statement, the construction of an astroturf in Ghana is estimated to be within the region of GH¢ 300,000 each.

Some Ghanaians who have reacted to the cost of the astroturf on social media have wondered why an artificial pitch would cost more to construct.



Some have also questioned why government would secure funds for the construction of a football pitch in Tumu when the roads leading to the community are in such a terrible state.



Read some of the comments below





ASTRO alone two million, c'mon now!! https://t.co/Boo1e6HrIk — Kofi Yentumi (@Homeboihb2) October 13, 2022

This is far more expensive than I've seen other large astroturf pitches quoted for in Ghana... I've seen reports for $150,000-$200,000... — Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) October 13, 2022

Wanna Leaders all be THIEVES https://t.co/8YldC0u1M4 — Go Hard or Go Home???? (@1asedacrossu) October 13, 2022

The Veep went to Tumu from Tamale via the military Chopper. If he had driven there I'm sure he would have advised for "better" investment of 2M USD towards the needs of the people of Tumu. — Krispin (@Bobio_21) October 13, 2022

Very likely an error in the currency it’s quoted in cos … ???? https://t.co/8UuwmKJB3E — AK-0000217 (@NYFAgh) October 13, 2022

astroturf by this time???????????? cedi is crumbling but ebi astroturf he dey cut sod what a fraud https://t.co/GPnGlJOI1d — Mr. MENSAH???????? (@CypherDavid) October 13, 2022

You got clarity from Ghana Gas on the cost of this project on your show this morning, so why are you still maintains $2m on this platform? — Fuseini Issah (@fuseini) October 13, 2022

Tumu? Have they seen the state of that road? Over 200km of bad road. https://t.co/mjshjP7fdK — El (@Naa_Rida) October 13, 2022

Remember when Rev Bawumia knew the right price of every project in this country and was a political quantity surveyor? https://t.co/mjXrgBvxPF — PKMD (@NotJustPascal) October 13, 2022

How can u built a rubber turf in a hot climatic zone? Astroturfs become hot in the afternoon and on can hardly play football on it..it is a punishment playing in such a condition. No better research is done before we assimilate a culture in this country???? — KT (@Kenneth37069101) October 13, 2022

$2m???? @Fentuo_ what is going on here?? — Jonas Nyabor (@jnyabor) October 13, 2022

@IMFLive @IMFSpokesperson come and see how our criminal govt is inflating cost of projects. Astro turf at Gh¢23,000,000. Accra sports stadium koraaa y3 sen? Thieves! https://t.co/Rw8fF1z7P0 — I'm John Carter (@nyavorx) October 13, 2022

