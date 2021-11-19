Ghanaians send goodwill messages to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of Champions League final

Dr Bawumia has motivated Hasaacas Ladies ahead of final
Ghanaians send good wishes to Hasaaacas Ladies ahead of epic CAFWCL final
Hasaacas Ladies face Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in CAFWCL finals
Ghanaians have sent their goodwill messages to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of the CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.
This is the first-ever final of the competition which was introduced this year.
High ranking football administrators, Ghana Premier League clubs, sports journalists, as well as some top personalities in the country, have all sent their good wishes to the team via social media, specifically, Twitter.
In this regard, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also wished the team well in a tweet that reads:
"Best of wishes to
@HasaacasLadies
as you face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the CAF Women's Champions today.
As I urged you in my video message, this is a great opportunity to make history. The entire nation is behind you.
You can 'doooooooo' it!"
Kick-off is 17:00GMT
Here are some tweets
We wish our sisters,@HasaacasLadies all the very best as they aim to further make Ghana proud today in the finals of the maiden women's CAF Champions League. Doooooooooo pic.twitter.com/zjyrHxLBf0— Phobians - GPLChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 19, 2021
We have been with you every step of the way; you have made the whole country so proud ????????— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 19, 2021
Go on and win the Final @HasaacasLadies . Let's Dooooooooo this! ???? pic.twitter.com/uHAx9H1dQ3
Good Luck to @HasaacasLadies
The Nation is behind You
Dooooooooooooooooooo! ????????????????#WithThem #ForThem pic.twitter.com/TWn7D9C57M— PFAG (@PFAGofficial) November 19, 2021
All the best to @HasaacasLadies as they play in the @CAFwomen final tonight. Just do the doo...#Dooooooooo #Hasmalladies pic.twitter.com/XIqYqVw3Ev— Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) November 19, 2021
With our little assistance, you @HasaacasLadies have gone all the way to the final. As you go into battle today, know that Ghana is rooting for you. But for us at the Authority, you are already Champions. Just #Dooo it for Mother Ghana & put the icing on the cake.We wish you well pic.twitter.com/1Ifwo6Ufke— Ghana Maritime Authority (@MaritimeGhana) November 19, 2021
We wish our adorable @HasaacasLadies the best of luck today as they make history in the #TotalEnergyCafWcL tonight against @SundownsLadies #Medsc #Nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/uzEK2PwVU0— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) November 19, 2021
We send our best wishes to Hasaacas Ladies in this evening's @CAF_online Women’s Champions League final against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 19, 2021
???????? ???????????? ???????????????? ... ????????????????????????????!!!#AKSC pic.twitter.com/ez8AhfgRen
Our gallant Ladies are at the "war front" again.
Grand FINALE of maiden #CAFWCL
Hasaacas Ladies ???????? vs Mamelodi Sundowns ????????
5pm pic.twitter.com/vufP1jgXPa— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 19, 2021
Good Luck @HasaacasLadies. Please bring the trophy home. Ghana dey your back. ????????????????????.— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 19, 2021
Guys leave a message for Hasaacas Ladies. pic.twitter.com/uy1QGKF1ne
If Hasaacas Ladies beat these Sundowns ladies today then South Africa people really go go mad.— DON (@Opresii) November 19, 2021
Another Ghana ???????? vrs South Africa ???????? clash this evening...— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 19, 2021
This game means a bit more because of the banter on these streets lately.
????????Hasaacas ladies to the world ,final step !!!????????#TotalEnergiesCAFWCL pic.twitter.com/znVd0bYXtn
Good luck to @HasaacasLadies in their @CAF_Online Women's Champions League final against South Africa's @Masandawana this evening in Cairo. Make mother Ghana proud again guys..— Kingsley Sarfo (@owura_17) November 19, 2021
Dooooooooo....... pic.twitter.com/V194KheY3l
We've Got This ???????????????????????????????? ????????????@HasaacasLadies#ItsTimeItsNow#TotalEnergiesCAFWCL #Hasmal pic.twitter.com/xxivvp7MA6— ADUANA FOOTBALL CLUB (@AduanaClub) November 19, 2021
Hasaacas Ladies will bring the trophy home.— DON (@Opresii) November 19, 2021
Wishing @HasaacasLadies the best of luck today! Those who train diligently are difficult to beat, and you've put in a tremendous amount of effort to come this far. Be strong as you have always been.— Mustapha Ussif (@ussif_mustapha) November 19, 2021
I’m confident you’ll do great and bring home the trophy. #GoGirls!#Doooooooo! pic.twitter.com/p5eYH3yALb
