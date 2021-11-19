Ghanaians send goodwill messages to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of Champions League final

Hasaacas Ladies Credit: CAFonline

Ghanaians have sent their goodwill messages to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of the CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.



This is the first-ever final of the competition which was introduced this year.



High ranking football administrators, Ghana Premier League clubs, sports journalists, as well as some top personalities in the country, have all sent their good wishes to the team via social media, specifically, Twitter.



In this regard, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also wished the team well in a tweet that reads:



"Best of wishes to



@HasaacasLadies



as you face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the CAF Women's Champions today.

As I urged you in my video message, this is a great opportunity to make history. The entire nation is behind you.



You can 'doooooooo' it!"



Kick-off is 17:00GMT



Here are some tweets





