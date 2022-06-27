9
Ghanaians slam Augustine Okrah for headbutting a referee during FA Cup final

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bechem United forward, Augustine Okrah, has been chastised for his unsporting behaviour during the MTN FA Cup final against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Ghanaian football fanatics took to social media to call out Okrah for headbutting assistant line one, Stephen Balanguena.

Okrah was given his marching orders for his unpardonable act that occurred in the second half of the match.

The speedster lost his cool when a throw-in, which he thought should have gone his way was called against him instead.

With Bechem already down by 2-1 at that point, the former Asante Kotoko man, who had a decent game before the incident, could not keep his cool as he headbutted Balanguena after furiously complaining about the call.

The Hunters lost the game 2-1 as many blamed the defeat on Okrah.

Others condemned the winger, saying that his actions were inappropriate.



Watch Augustine Okrah's red card incident in the video below from 6:22



Check out some reactions below

























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
