Ghanaians slam GFA over inaccessibility of GFA app as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have slammed the Ghana Football Association over the inaccessibility of the GFA app.

The GFA on Sunday announced that the Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo will hold their first-ever meet the press on Monday, March 22, 2022.

The presser, which would see the announcement of the long-awaited Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs was said to begin at 8:30 am Ghana time and would be live on the GFA app.

However, the presser has not begun as scheduled and moreover, the app is inaccessible.

This has left many Ghanaians as well as those who have vested interest in knowing the squad frustrated. They have taken to social media to bash the GFA as a result.

