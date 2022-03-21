Ghanaians slam GFA over inaccessibility of GFA app as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad

Ghanaians on social media have slammed the Ghana Football Association over the inaccessibility of the GFA app.
The GFA on Sunday announced that the Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo will hold their first-ever meet the press on Monday, March 22, 2022.
The presser, which would see the announcement of the long-awaited Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs was said to begin at 8:30 am Ghana time and would be live on the GFA app.
However, the presser has not begun as scheduled and moreover, the app is inaccessible.
This has left many Ghanaians as well as those who have vested interest in knowing the squad frustrated. They have taken to social media to bash the GFA as a result.
here are some reactions
Is anyone's Ghana Football app working? ????— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 21, 2022
This is what I have. I just paid!! pic.twitter.com/ntOPrahMbr— Yakubu H.Yakubu RN ???????????????? (@kubu2011) March 21, 2022
The media is simply unhappy with the delay in announcing the Black Stars squad else, it’s not the worst idea to channel the information on naming the squad on the GFA app.— Kwaku Ahenkorah (@KwakuAhenkorah3) March 21, 2022
GFA App???? are we safe?— Samuello???????????? (@SamuelloGh) March 21, 2022
Finally!!! Black Stars squad go drop... Chris Hughton, Otto Addo, Didi Dramani and George Boateng addressing the nation at 8.30am today on the GFA App.— Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) March 21, 2022
Those who're already on the GFA App, has the Black Stars team been announced already or we should wait for Kwabenya Yeboah on #GTVSports this evening??— Your Fav. LIFE INSURER???? (@RickySimony) March 21, 2022
Is it me or the GFA app isn't working— Kwabuah ???? (@kwabee_) March 21, 2022
This is what the GFA App tells me at 8:53am pic.twitter.com/4XrqTyHXOS— Sammy Ansu-Yeboah (@ansuboahs) March 21, 2022
The developers of the GFA app project really cash out fr !!— prince hollywood (@pholli) March 21, 2022
It’s 8:47am and this is what is on the GFA App now. Proper GFA way of doing things. No respect for their own time????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/f4aL9lphJS— Benjamin Bengarzi Yamoah???????? (@StarrBengarzi) March 21, 2022
According to the GFA App, looks like Otto Addo have called up “Error Code 2” to the Black Stars squad.— Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) March 21, 2022
Please is anyone watching? Or I’m doing something wrong on the GFA App? pic.twitter.com/VD36kpLuRR— Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) March 21, 2022
This is the app the GFA wants everyone to log in and hear from the coaches? ????????♂️????????♂️????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/1FYYwRCpjr— George Salia (@GeorgeSalia_) March 21, 2022
What is certain about what the GFA is doing is the game against Nigeria will be broadcast live so they can continue all their silent strategy by using so called app to name players but whatever cometh they should make sure to qualify us to Qatar 2022 or face the wrath Ghanaians— kant Yeboah (@YeboahKant) March 21, 2022
I just downloaded the app & nothing been showed there???????? #Gfa_beSerious— Safe-key???? (@shadrack_delrey) March 21, 2022
Is the GFA App covid-19 positive?— @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) March 21, 2022
The GFA app is not working, can we be serious in this country.— Sey Banku ❤???????? (@sey_amen_) March 21, 2022
Herh Ama Ghana ????
