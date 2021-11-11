Ghanaians slander Joseph Aidoo over 'silly mistake' in Black Stars draw with Ethiopia

Joseph Aidoo, Black Stars defender

Ghanaians on Twitter have descended on Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo for giving away a goal in Ghana's draw with Ethiopia.



The Black Stars could not grab a much-needed win over the East African with many blaming Aidoo for the one-all draw at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.



Black Stars struck first through Andre Ayew's beautiful freekick to end the first half in the lead.



The second was hugely dominated by the Ethiopians and looked like getting an equaliser and probably pushing for a win.

The Walias press when out of position caused problems for Black Stars who at some time tried building from the back. It was no surprise when the press got them a deserving leveller on the 72nd minute.



Aidoo while trying to progress the ball from the back was out of options as three Ethiopian players crowned him and dispossessed the Celta Vigo man for Genateh Kadebe finished off afterwards. The match went on to end in a stalemate.



Following the draw, Ghana will have to beat South Africa in Cape Coast on Sunday.



Reactions below





@akomeahmessiah how is that Joseph Aidoo guy a player, Ghanaians will never forgive him for that blunder ???????????? https://t.co/2qQQoCA77B — PAA KWASI???? (@AkwasiBoateng_1) November 11, 2021

The Joseph Aidoo guy & the Iddrissu guy shaa rough. The Iddrissu guy noe dey even press & he just gives space for opponents to just move around him. Like aah. The RB too. I dont know why we looked like the Ethiopians should fear us just because — Myra (@manuel_maaira) November 11, 2021

Joseph Aidoo came in to replace Djiku against Zimbabwe and nearly gave them the equalizer



How nobody noticed that he is a clown ???? is surprising.



I feel embarrassed, he should not come close to the Black stars again! — ♈ ???? (@Listo_Mens) November 11, 2021

We saw these signs from Joseph Aidoo back in Cape Coast. He’s not settled well in this stars team. — Mawuena (@Bryte_Doe_) November 11, 2021

Joseph Aidoo is always jittery when he plays for Ghana #BlackStars . At this point in time, we need Kwesi Nyantakyi’s special talent of qualifiers — THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE #BecomeYourOwnBoss???????? (@iamkwasigyasi) November 11, 2021

Low key Joseph Aidoo has freed Asamoah Gyan small.#BlackFriday



Kudus



Ethiopia — Sedi Djentuh♎️ (@SediDjentuh) November 11, 2021

Thank God now I can boldly say maguire is better than Joseph Aidoo ???????????? — Message (@Message1sms) November 11, 2021

Ghanaians after #BlackStars drew Ethiopia. No Partey no party. Joseph aidoo de3. Na saa kudus no nso he think he be messi. Sia pic.twitter.com/GjVFAOIP3m — Nana Ofori Amanfo ????????????????®♻ (@naafori2015) November 11, 2021

