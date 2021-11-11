0
Ghanaians slander Joseph Aidoo over 'silly mistake' in Black Stars draw with Ethiopia

Joseph Aidoo Black Stars.jpeg Joseph Aidoo, Black Stars defender

Ghanaians on Twitter have descended on Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo for giving away a goal in Ghana's draw with Ethiopia.

The Black Stars could not grab a much-needed win over the East African with many blaming Aidoo for the one-all draw at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Black Stars struck first through Andre Ayew's beautiful freekick to end the first half in the lead.

The second was hugely dominated by the Ethiopians and looked like getting an equaliser and probably pushing for a win.

The Walias press when out of position caused problems for Black Stars who at some time tried building from the back. It was no surprise when the press got them a deserving leveller on the 72nd minute.

Aidoo while trying to progress the ball from the back was out of options as three Ethiopian players crowned him and dispossessed the Celta Vigo man for Genateh Kadebe finished off afterwards. The match went on to end in a stalemate.

Following the draw, Ghana will have to beat South Africa in Cape Coast on Sunday.

