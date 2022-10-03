8
Ghanaians troll Nigerians after Partey scored World Cup playoff-esque goal against Tottenham

Skysports Thomas Partey Arsenal 5915899 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey celebrating his goal with Granit Xhaka

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians mocked Nigerians on social media, specifically Twitter, following Thomas Partey's stunning goals against Tottenham in the North London derby. 

Thomas Partey scored a spectacular curler from outside the box, similar to a goal he scored against Nigeria to qualify Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghanaians then trolled their West African rivals, claiming the goal gives Nigerians flashbacks. 

Others added that Partey chose to score the goal on Nigeria's independence day, adding salt to their wounds.

Partey commanded the midfield for the Gunners in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the derby.

Partey, who suffered a knee injury but recovered in time to play 73 minutes, received a standing ovation from the fans after an outstanding performance by the Black Stars' deputy captain.

