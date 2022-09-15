Ghanaians troll Nigerians over new Super Eagles jersey

New Super Eagles kits

After Nike unveiled the Super Eagles' new jerseys, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to mock Nigerians.

Some have sarcastically questioned Nike's decision to design a new kit for Nigeria, who will not compete in the World Cup.



Nigerians themselves have been divided regarding the design as some are pleased while others opined that it's below-par.



Nike released the jersey on Thursday, September 15, 2022, along with other sponsored national teams ahead of the World Cup.



Nigeria could debut the new outfits during the upcoming September international break. The Super Eagles will face Algeria and Portugal.



France, Portugal, Qatar, Canada, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Poland, Brazil, England, and South Korea have all had their World Cup jerseys designed by Nike announced.



Check the reactions below





Since Naija would be sitting at home during the World Cup, they needed just the home jersey.. Why did Nike add the “Away” one? What’s the point? — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) September 15, 2022

When you think about it, this design actually makes sense. I mean, Nigeria isn't going to the World Cup. So the design has to be something they can wear to social events. Church service, family meetings, semi-formal meetings.



Smart thinking from Nike. https://t.co/EdcFAqAdk8 — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) September 15, 2022

Nike unveils Nigeria's home and away jerseys for 2022 ????????????



What shall it profit a man when you unveil nice jersey just to play friendlies? Na wah oh. ???????? pic.twitter.com/JyW6xOcKIp — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) September 15, 2022

Nike should have helped them fixed their electricity problem rather than introducing a new jersey which is of no use???????????????? — Webby god (@SonMaame) September 15, 2022

Even though we didn't qualify for the World Cup, we will still find a way to trend more than the Banku stars of Ghana ???????????????? — Igbo boy with Coconut head (@BrightOkechuk15) September 15, 2022

Yeah, they’ll wear it for church services cos World Cup is not for everyone???????? — SiKa Mmp3 Roff????????????????????⚽️ (@PrincePaddie) September 15, 2022

Sadly we won’t participate in coming World Cup ???????? — Folorun #BAT2023 (@Oluwasheun1999) September 15, 2022

You want to play World Cup with this nonsense…..please let be serious man???????????????? — Takoradisark (@Qwame_star) September 15, 2022

What for ??????????????? dem get a different tournament play?? — Baba???????? (@ShattaRonaldo) September 15, 2022

Thank God we aren’t wearing that home kit to the World Cup tbh — Eyepatch (@OgwChuks) September 15, 2022

The Giant of Africa???????? — Dave(RT Pinned) (@Daveshokz) September 15, 2022

Nike, you have failed this country!! Is it because we missed out on the World Cup? ???? — quinnyRED (@quinnyUNITED) September 15, 2022

Nigeria's new home kit d¤esn't look good, truth be told the old jersey was better cos this overly garish design in the home kit ¤verpowered the Nigerian vibes embedded in the kit; But the away kit looks stunning due to the black pattern on the sleeves. It reps Nigeria perfectly. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) September 15, 2022

Nigeria jerseys never dissappoint



What a Jersey ????‍???? — RAZSZN⛩ (@SS____899) September 15, 2022

Nike releases new kits for Nigeria even though the country failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup. https://t.co/TRXUMxPMFx — Jesus Jiménez (@jesus_jimz) September 15, 2022

Wetin remain na burial service where una go go https://t.co/aQ4Rc56SkO pic.twitter.com/8MAEOHz1s5 — ʟᴏᴠᴇʀʙᴏʏ ʟᴇxx♡ (@theboylexx) September 15, 2022

I'll embrace the first frame because my friend @owasilvar can make it perfectly. https://t.co/JWKkoS7DcY — Òshóoba ???????? (@KingAdornment) September 15, 2022

So cute. Pity they won't be at the World Cup https://t.co/P2d9ROjs8h pic.twitter.com/nHtBZdmIBZ — BabaSparxx (@KwesiBabs) September 15, 2022

Nike love Nigeria like Adidas love Arsenal. Treat them like an only son ???? https://t.co/gHg4cmjj6h — Fresh Prince of Nakuru (@LazarusKumi) September 15, 2022

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











EE/KPE