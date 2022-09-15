0
Ghanaians troll Nigerians over new Super Eagles jersey

Thu, 15 Sep 2022

After Nike unveiled the Super Eagles' new jerseys, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to mock Nigerians.

Some have sarcastically questioned Nike's decision to design a new kit for Nigeria, who will not compete in the World Cup.

Nigerians themselves have been divided regarding the design as some are pleased while others opined that it's below-par.

Nike released the jersey on Thursday, September 15, 2022, along with other sponsored national teams ahead of the World Cup.

Nigeria could debut the new outfits during the upcoming September international break. The Super Eagles will face Algeria and Portugal.

France, Portugal, Qatar, Canada, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Poland, Brazil, England, and South Korea have all had their World Cup jerseys designed by Nike announced.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
