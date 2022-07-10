Ghanaians urged to be patient with Nico Williams to decide on nationality switch

Inaki and Nico Williams

Richard Ahenkorah, the uncle of the Williams brothers is calling on Ghanaians to give Nico Williams enough time to mature amid calls for his drafting into the Black Stars.

As reported last week, the big brother, Inaki Williams has completed the processes to be eligible to play for Ghana although in the past he had represented the Spanish national team.



Subsequently, there have been questions on whether his junior brother, Nico Williams will also follow to play for the Black Stars.



Reacting to the conversations, Mr. Richard Ahenkorah who is the uncle of the Williams brothers has disclosed that the processes have already started for the talented Atletico Bilbao midfielder.



“Nico is a brother of Inaki, and the process which Inaki went through has also begun for Inaki. He's very talented and skillful. He is just 19 years and has even started playing for Bilbao (main team) from age 18.

“He is now picking up but yet to play regularly in the first team. We should give him the chance to get matured and surely he will be ready for Ghana (Black Stars),” Mr. Ahenkorah said.



He continued, “We just have to give him a little time to progress just as we did for Inaki but the final decision rest with the player.



“He is a Ghanaian, and really loves the country but I cannot confirm his nationality switch but surely at the right time the decision will come.”



Following confirmation from the Ghana FA that Inaki Williams is now eligible to play for the Black Stars, he is expected to be included in the squad of the national team for the next international assignment.