Ghanaians want Milovan sacked and Black Stars team dissolved after AFCON 2021 fiasco

Some Ghanaians have called for the dismissal of Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac and the disbandment of the entire senior national team.



The call comes after Ghana’s abysmal display that saw the team exit the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages with a single point for the first time in history.



Ghana lost to Morocco before going ahead to draw with Gabon and recording another defeat to Comoros in their final group game. The Black Stars picked up one point from the group as they placed 4th in Group C.



Prior to the final match, a number of Ghanaians expressed confidence in the Black Stars ability to defeat Comoros but the team had a terrible game against the Islanders.

Following Ghana’s exit from the tournament, a number of Ghanaians noted that it would have been much better if Ghana went to the tournament with an indigenous coach instead of the Serbian tactician who appears to have been worn out, tactically.



According to them, the Ghana Football Association must sack Coach Milovan Rajevac before the team arrives in Ghana.



Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians also believed that it was high time authorities dissolved the team and integrate the team with more local players who are committed and know the terrain.



The views of the people were contained in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb TV.



