Ghanaians want gov't to bring back Nyantakyi - Alban Bagbin

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin says that Ghanaians are begging the government to forgive former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The former FIFA Council member was fingered taking cash gift of $65,000 (£48,000) from undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a widely circulated video.



He was forced to resign whiles FIFA imposed a lifetime ban on him but upon appeal, the lifetime ban was overturned to 12 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).



Nyantakyi, one of African football's most powerful men was brought to his knees by this video documentary.



He is presently standing trial in an Accra High court for defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.



“People are calling for the government to forgive Nyantakyi and bring him back Nyantakyi to assist,” Bagbin revealed.

He credited Ghana’s recent success of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Nigeria to Otto Addo’s technical team and the players’ fighting spirit.



“We were able to perform the wonders in Nigeria because of the new technical team that we put in place,” he said.



“We were able to gather potential young players of the future and they were prepared to die for Ghana.”



“If we keep this team for some time, I assure you it’s not just the FIFA games (World Cup) we are going to play, Ghana will be up there again.”