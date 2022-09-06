'Ghanaians want us to make it beyond the first round at the World Cup' - Chris Hughton

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, has revealed the importance of reaching the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to the ex-Brighton manager, Ghanaians do not care how the team plays but are interested in progressing to the next stage,



Ghana have been drawn in a tough group alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



"...Other things that happened in the past are very much in the past. And all our emotions and the emotions of the supporters are very much fixed on can we make it through the group stage of the world cup and make progress. And they won't care how we do it," he told Super Sports



"It will be wonderful to be able to do it, playing free-flowing football, entertaining football. But they won't care as the supporters want to see us qualify from the group stage, do well, and we are going to do probably the best we can," he added.

Ghana begin their World Cup adventure with a game against Portugal on November 24.



