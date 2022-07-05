Ghanaians welcome news of Mohammed Salisu's readiness to play for Black Stars

Mohammed Salisu is reportedly ready to play for the Black Stars
Southampton man has denied several callups
World Cup qualification cited as a factor for his decision
News about Mohammed Salisu's readiness to play for the Black Stars has been well received by Ghanaians on various social media platforms.
A report cited by Joy Sports in the early hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, states that the Southampton defender has finally agreed to represent the senior national team after rejecting previous call-ups.
The report cited Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as one of the major reasons why Salisu has made a U-turn.
Salisu's meeting with Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku was also a factor, as the video of the two men having a cordial exchange in the streets went viral on social media at the time.
The news has been well received as some Ghanaians claim that his inclusion will solidify Ghana's defensive shape ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria in the playoff stage.
Here are some of the reactions to the post below:
Mohammed Salisu finally ready to join the Blackstars, 3 clean sheets in the group stage of World Cup loading ????????— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) July 4, 2022
Mohammed Salisu has agreed to play for Ghana Black Stars according to multiple reports#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/nS0HBwZTAY— soleyfootball (@soleyfootball) July 5, 2022
Mohammed Salisu. Here we go????????????— K.CARTER....93⚪???????? (@Carter69I) July 5, 2022
Glad Mohammed Salisu has agreed to play for the Blackstars but he should only be fixed when either Amartey or Djiku is injured ????????— OMDs Eugene ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) July 4, 2022
According to reports, Mohammed Salisu has decided to kick for the Black Stars..GFA boss, Kurt played an integral role in his agreeing to play for Ghana... Source: Joy News pic.twitter.com/9PwdQHF4Bd— Sancho the stoic???? (@Sanchojnr4) July 5, 2022
Mohammed Salisu ready to play for the Black Stars ahead of Qatar 2022 FIFA world Cup.
Via Joy News pic.twitter.com/PXaHuYXcEo— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) July 4, 2022
Mohammed Salisu has joined the squad... More clean sheets for Black Stars— _Bee_???????? (@_therealbee_) July 5, 2022
Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim of @SouthamptonFC ???????? has made himself available for future black stars-call ups after meeting GFA officials several times .— George Maclean Kankam (@georgemaclean07) July 4, 2022
- Joy Sports#Ghana #WorldCup2022 #GFA pic.twitter.com/z9pO9kS5eb
Mohammed Salisu has decided to play for the Black Stars.
???? @createwithrex pic.twitter.com/mKdztO6xSk— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) July 4, 2022
Mohammed Salisu has decided to come home,ready to play for the Black Stars.— Isaac Mortey (@isaac_mortey) July 5, 2022
???? @createwithrex pic.twitter.com/wakgovdIq5
Mohammed Salisu is now ready to play for the Black Stars – Reporthttps://t.co/e88DBwtu13#Salisu #BlackStars— Opera News Ghana (@OperaNews_GH) July 5, 2022
