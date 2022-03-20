3
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians will be marveled with players called up for Nigeria games - Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.jpeg Former National Sports Authority [NSA] board chairman, Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former National Sports Authority [NSA] board chairman, Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang has revealed there are surprise call up in Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff games this month.

The Black Stars will host their rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25.

With less than a week for the game to be staged, the technical team of the Black Stars are yet to name the squad for the much-anticipated game.

But according to the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, there are surprise call ups that will leave many marvelled.

"The Black Stars technical team have done a massive job," he told Accra based Starr FM.

"Ghanaians will be marvelled at the players that will represent Ghana against Nigeria," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be hosted at the Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in the reverse game on March 29.

The players invited for the games are expected to arrive in the country on Monday.

However, the players together with the technical team will jet off to Kumasi on Tuesday morning where they will be camping and will hold their first training session on Tuesday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Having missed out in the last edition of the Mundial, the Black Stars are seeking to play in the World Cup for the fourth time having played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here are some things you might want to do before sex if you want to orgasm
Smoking and drinking shaped my life, I don't regret it - Gospel musician
Stop tickling yourselves thinking you can win 2024 polls – Anthony Karbo warns NPP
Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey earns England call up
Only GFA president and his vice know the unreleased Black Stars squad - Nana Oduro Sarfo
Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga
How Supreme Court ruling has brought government business to a halt in Parliament
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium
Related Articles: