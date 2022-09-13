0
Ghanaians will be proud watching Black Stars play at the World Cup - George Boateng

Black Stars Train Ghana's Black Stars

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has intimated that Ghanaians would be proud watching the Black Stars play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He explained that the Black Stars will play their hearts out in every match just as they did against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

He noted that the team would be ready to face any of their opponents and would fight till the final minute.

“As a nation, you will see a team in Qatar that will represent Ghana that everybody will be proud watching the national team play,” Boateng told Joy Sports.

“The boys will be ready, they will fight, they will compete and there will be not a single game that the boys will go out there and not play their heart out.”

The Black Stars will play at their 4th World Cup in Qatar after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia

Ghana has been pitted in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and would face Portugal on November 24, South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) when the tournament commences.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
