Ghanaians won’t forgive Akufo-Addo if Black Stars misses next World Cup - Sammy Gyamfi

President Akufo-Addo

• Sammy Gyamfi has stated that Akufo-Addo won’t be forgiven if Ghana misses the World Cup

• The Black Stars missed the last edition of the World Cup



• Sammy Gyamfi believes Akufo-Addo must resign if Ghana misses the 2022 World Cup



The NDC’s Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi believes that Ghanaians will never forgive President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the Black Stars fails to qualify for the World Cup.



According to him, it would be better if the president resigns now because Ghanaians can’t afford to watch the next edition of the World Cup in 2022 without the presence of the Black Stars.



“When he failed in 2018 we forgave him, this reseat too he wants to fail, then it will better if he resigns,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

Sammy Gyamfi who spoke to Asempa FM on Thursday stated that Ghanaians would remember Akufo-Addo as the only president in the 4th republic who failed to help the Black Stars qualify to the World Cup.



The NDC communicator explained that it’s a shame the Black Stars are struggling to qualify for the World Cup despite having so many talented players.



He said, “I know NPP sympathizers would agree with me that we have to qualify at all cost. How can a footballing nation like Ghana, Abedi Pele’s Ghana and we are struggling to qualify to the World Cup?”



“No wonder when bad leaders governs the country, they suffer, but we are pleading with them to deliver,” Sammy Gyamfi stated.



Ghana would have to win their final game against South Africa on Sunday to advance to the next stage of the African 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.